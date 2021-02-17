Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper
A person walks in front of fire during a protest in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Thousands of protesters took over some of Barcelona's streets to demand the release of the rapper arrested by Spanish...more
Mossos d'Esquadra police officers stand guard during a protest in support of rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Dozens of police stormed Lleida university in northeastern Spain earlier in the day and arrested Hasel after he...more
A car with a graffiti on it drives amidst a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. Hasel was convicted over lyrics and tweets that included references to the Basque separatist paramilitary group ETA, compared...more
A supporter of Pablo Hasel holds a sign during a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. The sign reads "Freedom for Pablo Hasel". After Hasel's arrest, Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo told reporters that jailing people...more
A demonstrator of Pablo Hasel uses a table to set up a barricade against a door of the rectory of Lleida University, in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. Hasel took refuge at the university with a group of supporters on Monday. They clashed briefly...more
Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. "Victory will be ours. ... There will be no forgetting and no forgiving," Hasel shouted, fist raised, as he was surrounded by...more
People build a barricade during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. There were some clashes between protesters and riot police, with rubbish bins on fire, looted shops and objects thrown at officers trying to...more
People help an injured demonstrator during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person takes a picture of a bank after it was vandalised during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of Pablo Hasel take part in a protest against his arrest in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man runs during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A motorcycle lies on the street in front of Mossos d'Esquadra police officers during a protest in support of Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
Riot police arrive to detain Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
Pablo Hasel looks on inside the rectory of Lleida University after he was sentenced to jail time in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
A view from a university window shows demonstrators of Pablo Hasel in front of the University rectory of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
A poster with the image of Pablo Hasel is seen in front of the rectory of the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 15, 2021. The phrase wrote on poster reads "Freedom for Pablo Hasel". REUTERS/Lorena Sopena
A person walks past a graffiti by Catalan artist Cinta Vidal depicting Spain's former king Juan Carlos and rapper Pablo Hasel in Cardedeu, near Barcelona, Spain February 15, 2021. The phrase wrote on the wall reads "Freedom for Pablo Hasel"....more
