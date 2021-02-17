Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. "Victory will be ours. ... There will be no forgetting and no forgiving," Hasel shouted, fist raised, as he was surrounded by...more

Pablo Hasel reacts as he is detained by riot police inside the University of Lleida in Lleida, Spain February 16, 2021. "Victory will be ours. ... There will be no forgetting and no forgiving," Hasel shouted, fist raised, as he was surrounded by police and taken to jail, having several hours earlier retweeted the lyrics for which he was convicted. "Tomorrow it could be you," Hasel added in a message to his 125,000 followers. REUTERS/Lorena Sopena

