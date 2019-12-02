Thousands take to Hong Kong streets in fresh protests
A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at an MTR station in Hung Hom after a day of protests in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police climb over a median on a closed road after clearing out protesters from an intersection in Hung Hom after a day of protests in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters vandalize a store as a man carrying a child walks past in the area of Hung Hom in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Bystanders who were cornered by a group of protesters run away after a day of protests in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters vandalize a store in the neighbourhood of Hung Hom in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Riot police arrest a man in the neighbourhood of Hung Hom after a protest in Kowloon in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters vandalize a store in the neighbourhood of Hung Hom in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A protester stands next to goods thrown out of a vandalized store in the neighbourhood of Hung Hom in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A police officer holds a weapon during the "Lest We Forget" anti-government rally in Kowloon in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A woman holding a baby shouts at police during the anti-government rally "Lest We Forget" in Kowloon in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A woman holds a sign during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Kowloon in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Riot police officers patrol after the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A protester is detained by riot police during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Riot police officers charge towards anti-government protesters during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester waves a U.S. and a colonial Hong Kong flags during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Anti-government protesters attend the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Riot police officers monitor a "March of Gratitude to the US" event near the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester wearing a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a "March of Gratitude to the US" event near the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A masked protester holds placards during a "March of Gratitude to the US" event in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester wearing a U.S. flag over his face attends a "March of Gratitude to the US" event in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A masked protester attends a "March of Gratitude to the US" event in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters march during the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-government protesters attend the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Anti-government protesters attend the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child with a paper mask of U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by journalist during the March of Gratitude to the US event in Central, Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters attend the "Lest We Forget" rally in Hong Kong, December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
