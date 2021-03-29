Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 9:41am EDT

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

A man uses a slingshot during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses a slingshot during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A man uses a slingshot during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 31
Protesters use slingshots while taking cover behind a barricade as smoke rises from burning debris during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 29, 2021. REUTERS

Protesters use slingshots while taking cover behind a barricade as smoke rises from burning debris during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 29, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Protesters use slingshots while taking cover behind a barricade as smoke rises from burning debris during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 29, 2021. REUTERS
Close
2 / 31
Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location, March 28, 2021. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS

Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location, March 28, 2021. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location, March 28, 2021. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS
Close
3 / 31
A injured protester is rescued during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

A injured protester is rescued during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A injured protester is rescued during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS
Close
4 / 31
A protester fires a homemade air gun during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

A protester fires a homemade air gun during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A protester fires a homemade air gun during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS
Close
5 / 31
Smoke rises above buildings during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises above buildings during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Smoke rises above buildings during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 31
Men run during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Men run during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Men run during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 31
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 31
An injured civilian is transported on a rickshaw during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS

An injured civilian is transported on a rickshaw during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
An injured civilian is transported on a rickshaw during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS
Close
9 / 31
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 31
A man holds a torch as he  stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds a torch as he  stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A man holds a torch as he  stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 31
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 31
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 31
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS
Close
14 / 31
An injured protester receives help at a sandbag barrier during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021.   REUTERS

An injured protester receives help at a sandbag barrier during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021.   REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
An injured protester receives help at a sandbag barrier during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021.   REUTERS
Close
15 / 31
Protesters take shelter behind sandbags during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Protesters take shelter behind sandbags during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Protesters take shelter behind sandbags during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.   REUTERS
Close
16 / 31
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Free Burma Rangers/via REUTERS

Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Free Burma Rangers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Free Burma Rangers/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 31
A man holds a device during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds a device during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man holds a device during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 31
People attend a funeral for a a person who died during a protest against the military coup, at the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend a funeral for a a person who died during a protest against the military coup, at the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People attend a funeral for a a person who died during a protest against the military coup, at the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 31
Demonstrators sit next to a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators sit next to a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Demonstrators sit next to a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 31
A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 31
Bullet holes are seen on the window at American Center Yangon (ACY) in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Bullet holes are seen on the window at American Center Yangon (ACY) in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Bullet holes are seen on the window at American Center Yangon (ACY) in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Close
22 / 31
A security officer kicks a man lying on the street in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

A security officer kicks a man lying on the street in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A security officer kicks a man lying on the street in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Close
23 / 31
Members of the armed forces stand guard during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the armed forces stand guard during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Members of the armed forces stand guard during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 31
A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 31
People stand on a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People stand on a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People stand on a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 31
Protesters carry an injured man to safety in Kawthoung, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Protesters carry an injured man to safety in Kawthoung, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Protesters carry an injured man to safety in Kawthoung, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Close
27 / 31
Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during an anti-coup protesters crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during an anti-coup protesters crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during an anti-coup protesters crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 31
Security forces confiscate what appears to be equipment used to make signs and protective gear from a house in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Security forces confiscate what appears to be equipment used to make signs and protective gear from a house in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Security forces confiscate what appears to be equipment used to make signs and protective gear from a house in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Close
29 / 31
Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 31
People walk on a street as barricades burn behind them during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a street as barricades burn behind them during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People walk on a street as barricades burn behind them during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

Next Slideshows

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

8:56am EDT
Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

12:32am EDT
Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to...

Mar 28 2021
Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

Mar 28 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast