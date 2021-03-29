Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup
A man uses a slingshot during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters use slingshots while taking cover behind a barricade as smoke rises from burning debris during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 29, 2021. REUTERS
Escaping villagers from the Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location, March 28, 2021. Karen Teacher Working Group via REUTERS
A injured protester is rescued during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
A protester fires a homemade air gun during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Smoke rises above buildings during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men run during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured civilian is transported on a rickshaw during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a torch as he stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men use slingshots as they crouch behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Kyaw Win Maung, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
An injured protester receives help at a sandbag barrier during ongoing protests against the military coup, in Monywa, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021. REUTERS
Protesters take shelter behind sandbags during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Ethnic Karen villagers displaced from Myanmar's Day Pu Noh village are seen in an unknown location in Karen state, after fleeing Burmese army air strikes, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Free Burma Rangers/via REUTERS
A man holds a device during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend a funeral for a a person who died during a protest against the military coup, at the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators sit next to a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Bullet holes are seen on the window at American Center Yangon (ACY) in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
A security officer kicks a man lying on the street in Sanchaung, Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Members of the armed forces stand guard during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand on a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters carry an injured man to safety in Kawthoung, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Family members cry in front of a man after he was shot dead during an anti-coup protesters crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Security forces confiscate what appears to be equipment used to make signs and protective gear from a house in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS
Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk on a street as barricades burn behind them during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
