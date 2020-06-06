Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Lowman, 11-year-old Rashad, 2-year-old Lyric and Fran Cunningham participate in the protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A National Guard member stands at the Lincoln Memorial, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold signs as they march in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march from the U.S. Capitol Building, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gratifies are seen on the walls of the U.S. Treasury Department building, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators walk down Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator holds a sign next to a police vehicle as others walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators join a celebratory dance party as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A woman holds placards as demonstrators gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the protest, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators march along the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators sit on the grass near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold signs and shout out slogans near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Metropolitan Police Department officers ride bicycles, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk past a police vehicle, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Soldiers stand near the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A traffic light is seen near the security fence around the White House during the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk past the National Archives Research Center, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Uniformed military personnel looks at demonstrators holding signs, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the protest, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hil, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
MORE IN PICTURES
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Memorial for George Floyd in North Carolina
A memorial service is held for George Floyd in the North Carolina town where he was born.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Week of turmoil as protests sweep across America
Massive demonstrations have gripped the United States after the police killing of George Floyd.
Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.
Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents
Protests against the police killing of George Floyd sweep across America and onto the main street of Anna, Illinois, where nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians.
Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death
Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd
Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.