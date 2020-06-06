Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 6, 2020 | 5:03pm EDT

Thousands take to Washington streets to protest police violence

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

James Lowman, 11-year-old Rashad, 2-year-old Lyric and Fran Cunningham participate in the protest in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

A National Guard member stands at the Lincoln Memorial, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators hold signs as they march in Washington, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march from the U.S. Capitol Building, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Gratifies are seen on the walls of the U.S. Treasury Department building, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators walk down Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A demonstrator holds a sign next to a police vehicle as others walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators join a celebratory dance party as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A woman holds placards as demonstrators gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the protest, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Demonstrators gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial, June 6. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Demonstrators march along the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Demonstrators sit on the grass near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators hold signs and shout out slogans near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Metropolitan Police Department officers ride bicycles, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk past a police vehicle, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Soldiers stand near the Lincoln Memorial ahead of the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Demonstrators walk down Capitol Hill, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A traffic light is seen near the security fence around the White House during the protest, June 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk past the National Archives Research Center, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators gather in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Uniformed military personnel looks at demonstrators holding signs, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather in Lafayette Park in front of the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the protest, near the White House, June 6. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators hold signs as they walk down Capitol Hil, June 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

