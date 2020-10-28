Tidal wave of new COVID cases crashes across U.S. and Europe
Doctor Henri Faure and medical workers treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People queue in their vehicles at a drive-thru COVID testing site inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, October 26. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People wearing protective masks walk behind a COVID warning sign in Liverpool, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A patient arrives at the Emergency entrance to Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, October 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Madrid Emergency Service members treat Leoncia, 86, in her home in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California, October 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting surrounding a woman at a cafe dining area as the government announced the country is moving to its highest level of restrictions, Level 5, for six weeks, in Galway, Ireland, October 20....more
A waiter holds chains as he prepares to close the Caffe Torino bar after the government introduced new restrictions to curb the coronavirus, in Turin, Italy, October 26. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A person walks past the art installation "IN AMERICA How Could This Happen..." by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on the DC Armory Parade Ground, in Washington D.C., October 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Registered nurse Deb Grabo, wearing a 3M powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) hood, prepares to begin her shift at a drive-thru testing site in Bismarck, North Dakota, October 26. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Madrid Emergency Service technicians Jose Sevillano and Ignacio Crespo push Araceli, 83, in a wheelchair to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 19. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A patient suffering from the coronavirus is treated near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man sanitizes a privacy booth at a polling station opened for early voting at Our Lady Help of Christians in Staten Island, New York City, October 25. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk past a mural in Manchester, Britain, October 19. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a bus, as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections, in Rome, October 15. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
An aerial view of people waiting in their vehicles at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park in Milwaukee, October 21. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Medical specialists carry a stretcher while relocating a non-transparent bag, which presumably contains a human body, outside a hospital morgue in Barnaul, Russia, October 22. TOLK CHANNEL/Reuters TV
A field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility set up at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus spike, near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS
A man wearing a mask looks at street art at the International Street Art Museum following new social restrictions announced by the Dutch government, in Amsterdam, October 14. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A pilgrim kneels on a circle marked for social distancing during a procession at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, October 13. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Medical personnel move a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium, October 20. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A health worker administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 15. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at the Robert Ballanger hospital near Paris, France, October 26. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nursing home employees hold a protest and strike outside of Four Seasons Rehabilitation & Nursing in Westland, Michigan, October 19. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Members of the medical staff treat patients suffering from the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A social distancing marker among autumn leaves in St. Albans, Britain, October 8. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People line up in front of a doctor's practice for a coronavirus test in Berlin, Germany, October 9. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
A healthcare worker walks past cars at a coronavirus test center in Rome, Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
A woman speaks on a phone at City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Spanish soldiers work as COVID-19 trackers behind glass panels at El Goloso army base in Madrid, October 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman applauds nurses as they protest during a strike demanding better working conditions outside La Paz hospital in Madrid, Spain, October 7. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A person cycles past a COVID warning billboard in Manchester, Britain, October 15. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow, October 7. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Leonid, a volunteer, attends to patients at the City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Certified nursing assistant Shameka Johnson wears Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the Southside Health Center in Milwaukee, October 21. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with...more
A patients suffering from coronavirus is treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An interior view shows the Krylatskoye indoor ice skating arena following the decision of local authorities to turn it into a temporary hospital in Moscow, October 5. Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency
Commuters travel on a Jubilee line tube train during the morning rush hour in London, October 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in a closed bar in Paris, as he speaks during an interview on national television, to announce further measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across France, October 14. ...more
A patient in the intensive care unit of City Clinical Hospital Number 52, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A waiter stands next to customers at a restaurant in Naples, where masks are required outdoors 24 hours a day and bars and restaurants are required to close at 11.00.p.m., October 6. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Poll workers wearing masks, gowns and gloves sanitize voting booths before each use in Durham, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A plainclothes police officer instructs a vendor to adjust his mask over his nose, as stated by Romanian law, in Bucharest, October 7. Inquam Photos/George Calin
People stand in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Liverpool, October 6. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Medical personnel work as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at CHIREC St Anne-St Remi Clinic in Brussels, Belgium, October 6. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.
Obama stumps for Biden
Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden with less than a week to go.
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long...
LA Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
The Los Angeles Dodgers end decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 with over the Tampa Bay Rays.
