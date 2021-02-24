Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 23, 2021 | 7:32pm EST

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in a still image from video taken February 23, 2021. KNBC via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of Tiger Woods is loaded onto a recovery truck after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A sign post damaged by the car crash of Tiger Woods is seen as the car is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A sheriff's deputy carries away a sign damaged after the car crash, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Damage to the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is seen, February 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Parts from the damaged car of Tiger Woods are towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, February 23, 2021. KNBC via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is lifted by a crane, February 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, February 23, 2021. KNBC via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
An LA County Sheriff's Department car is seen on a closed road in the vicinity of the crash scene, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Members of the media gather in the vicinity of the crash scene, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
