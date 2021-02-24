Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside in Los Angeles, California, February 23,...more
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in a still image from video taken February 23, 2021....more
The vehicle of Tiger Woods is loaded onto a recovery truck after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The overturned car of Tiger Woods is seen after he was involved in a car crash, near Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Personnel from the LA County Sheriff's Department inspect the damaged car of Tiger Woods, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sign post damaged by the car crash of Tiger Woods is seen as the car is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sheriff's deputy carries away a sign damaged after the car crash, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damage to the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is seen, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Parts from the damaged car of Tiger Woods are towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, February 23, 2021. KNBC via REUTERS
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is lifted by a crane, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The damaged car of Tiger Woods is towed away, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident, February 23, 2021. KNBC via REUTERS
An LA County Sheriff's Department car is seen on a closed road in the vicinity of the crash scene, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the media gather in the vicinity of the crash scene, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
