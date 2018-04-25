Time 100 Gala
Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alex Rodriguez and Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Linda Carter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
RuPaul. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalist Ayman Mohyeldin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Olympian Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Author Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Megyn Kelly and Linda Carter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Comedian Leslie Jones and Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Deepika Padukone. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Novelist Kevin Kwan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Astrophysicist Marica Branchesi. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Portrait painter Kehindle Wiley. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gymnast and Advocate Rachael Denhollander. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Martha Stewart and comedian Samantha Bee laugh. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actoress Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Human rights activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor Sterling K. Brown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
