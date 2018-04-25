Edition:
United States
Wed Apr 25, 2018

Time 100 Gala

Parkland high school student activists arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Singer Kesha. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Alex Rodriguez and Trevor Noah. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Linda Carter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

RuPaul. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Journalist Ayman Mohyeldin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Olympian Lindsey Vonn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Author Padma Lakshmi. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ronan Farrow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Megyn Kelly and Linda Carter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Comedian Leslie Jones and Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Deepika Padukone. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novelist Kevin Kwan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Astrophysicist Marica Branchesi. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Portrait painter Kehindle Wiley. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Gymnast and Advocate Rachael Denhollander. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Martha Stewart and comedian Samantha Bee laugh. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actoress Greta Gerwig. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Human rights activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Actor Sterling K. Brown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

