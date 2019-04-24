Time 100 Gala red carpet
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Czech model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rami Malek. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Khalid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ronan Farrow poses with his mother Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indya Moore. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dwayne The Rock Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lee Daniels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
