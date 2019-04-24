Edition:
Time 100 Gala red carpet

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Brie Larson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Czech model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Czech model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Czech model Petra Nemcova. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rami Malek. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rami Malek. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Rami Malek. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Khalid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Khalid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Khalid. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ronan Farrow poses with his mother Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ronan Farrow poses with his mother Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Ronan Farrow poses with his mother Mia Farrow. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indya Moore. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Indya Moore. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Indya Moore. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dwayne The Rock Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dwayne The Rock Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Dwayne The Rock Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Yalitza Aparicio. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Actress Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Glenn Close. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lee Daniels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lee Daniels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Lee Daniels. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday for a summit he is likely to use to seek support from Russian President Vladimir Putin while Pyongyang's nuclear talks with Washington are in limbo.

China's navy on parade

China's navy on parade

China showed off the first of its new generation of guided missile destroyers as President Xi Jinping reviewed a major naval parade through mist and rain to mark 70 years since the founding of China's navy.

Strong earthquake shakes Philippines

Strong earthquake shakes Philippines

Rescue teams search for the missing after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country's biggest island.

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Mourning in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka holds a national day of mourning after suicide bomb attacks on churches holding Easter services and luxury hotels killed 321 people in the country s worst violence in a decade.

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and other members of the Avengers superhero team on Monday celebrated the final chapter in a 22-movie saga that ranks as the movie industry's highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians

Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

