Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone arrives at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 6, 2018. Time magazine has named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its Person of the Year. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Chit Suu Win, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, reacts after listening to the the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Police escort detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone as they arrive before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone, embraces her new born baby girl Thet Htar Angel in her hospital room in Yangon, Myanmar August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone, prays at home in Yangon, Myanmar May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while escorted by police during a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Author Margaret Atwood presents an award to Thura Aung (R) on behalf of detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone at the PEN America Literary Gala in New York, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Thura Aung (L), brother of Wa Lone, and Win Khant Kyaw (C), brother in law of Wa Lone, pose with publisher Peter Barbey while holding signs on behalf of detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone at the PEN America Literary Gala in New York, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures as he leaves after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
