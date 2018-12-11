Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone arrives at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar August 6, 2018. Time magazine has named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its...more
Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Chit Suu Win, wife of Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, reacts after listening to the the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Myo Kyaw Soe
Police escort detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone as they arrive before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves after listening to the verdict at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Myat Thu Kyaw
Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone, embraces her new born baby girl Thet Htar Angel in her hospital room in Yangon, Myanmar August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo plays with his daughter as he is escorted by police at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone, prays at home in Yangon, Myanmar May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves the Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police officers at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo leave in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while escorted by police during a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Author Margaret Atwood presents an award to Thura Aung (R) on behalf of detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone at the PEN America Literary Gala in New York, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thura Aung (L), brother of Wa Lone, and Win Khant Kyaw (C), brother in law of Wa Lone, pose with publisher Peter Barbey while holding signs on behalf of detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone at the PEN America Literary Gala in New...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures as he leaves after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall
