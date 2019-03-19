Timeline: Major mass shootings this decade
Al Noor mosque, Linwood Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019: A gunman shoots dead 50 people and wounds more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques, some as they were kneeling at prayer. The shooting is the worst ever peacetime mass killing...more
Borderline Bar and Grill, Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018: A gunman kills 12 people including a sheriff's deputy when he opened fire on revelers in a crowded country and western bar. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2018: A gunman storms a synagogue during a morning service and opens fire, killing 11 and injuring 6 others, including four police officers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018: A heavily armed male student enters Santa Fe High School and kills 10 people, before students and teachers were able to evacuate. The suspect has been charged with murder. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018: A gunman opens fire at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people before being taken into custody. The shooter is a former student at the school. REUTERS/Thom Baur
First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 5, 2017: A gunman opens fire inside a church during a Sunday prayer service, killing 26 and wounding 20 others. After leaving the church, two local residents chase the gunman in their vehicles...more
Las Vegas strip, Nevada, October 1, 2017: A 64-year-old gunman fires down into a country music festival from the 32nd-floor window of an adjacent hotel, killing 58 people and injuring close to 500 before killing himself. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve...more
Reina nightclub, Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017: A gunman opens fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub, killing 39 people, including many foreigners, then flees the scene. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Pulse nightclub, Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016: A gunman kills 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando and declares his allegiance to Islamic State militants. He is shot and killed by police. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Cappuccino restaurant, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016: Multiple gunmen kill 29 people from at least 18 countries at a restaurant. The assault, claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), marked a major escalation of Islamist...more
Inland Regional Center, San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015: A husband and wife kill 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino in Southern California before being killed in a shootout with police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Multiple locations, Paris, France, November 14, 2015: Multiple attackers carry out a wave of coordinated attacks across Paris, gunning down 129 people. In the worst carnage, three gunmen systematically kill 90 people at a rock concert by an American...more
Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015: A gunman storms onto the campus of Umpqua Community College in southwest Oregon and opens fire, killing nine people before police shoot him to death. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Imperial Marhaba hotel, Sousse, Tunisia, June 25, 2015: A gunman disguised as a tourist opens fire at a Tunisian hotel on Friday with a rifle he had hidden in an umbrella, killing 39 people including Britons, Germans and Belgians as they lounged at...more
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015: A white supremacist gunman kills nine black churchgoers during a Bible study session at a historic, predominantly black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The...more
Twin Peaks restaurant, Waco, Texas, May 17, 2015: Rival motorcycle gangs kill nine at a restaurant in Waco, Texas. More than 170 people are arrested. REUTERS/Waco Police Department/Handout
Bardo National Museum, Tunis, Tunisia, March 18, 2015: Gunmen wearing military uniforms storm Tunisia's national museum, killing 22 people in all, including French, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish visitors. Islamic State claimed responsibility...more
Charlie Hebdo, Paris, France, January 7, 2015: Three hooded attackers stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people, including the paper's top editors and cartoonists, as well as two police officers. The weekly is known for lampooning...more
Westgate shopping mall, Nairobi, Kenya, September 21, 2013: Gunmen storm a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital Nairobi killing 67 people including close relatives of Kenya's president and children. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., September 16, 2013: A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor kills 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. The gunman was killed by police. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters
Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012: A gunman shoots his mother to death in their home, then kills 20 children, six adults and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Century 16 movie theatre, Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012: A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 70 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a Denver suburb. The former...more
Workers' Youth League summer camp, Utoya Island, Norway, July 22, 2011: A gunman in police uniform kills 69 people in a ferocious attack on a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling Labor party, hours after a bomb kills seven in Oslo. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more
Tasso da Silveira Municipal School, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 7, 2011: A former student at a Rio de Janeiro school opens fire and kills 11 children and then himself. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Albertville Technical High School, Winnenden, Germany, March 11, 2009: A 17-year-old in black combat gear kills 15 people in southwest Germany in a shooting spree that started at his former school. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fort Hood U.S. Army base, Texas, November 5, 2009: A gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people. The gunman, an Army major and psychiatrist, was sentenced to death for the rampage. REUTERS/Jeramie Sivley/U.S. Army...more
American Civic Association immigration center, Binghamton, New York, April 3, 2009: A Vietnamese immigrant opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then kills himself. REUTERS/Hans...more
Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30, 2009: A man opens fire at an oil training institute in Azerbaijan killing 12 students and staff. The massacre was orchestrated by a group of four men. Three of them were jailed for life and a...more
Multiple locations, Kinston, Samson and Geneva, Alabama, March 10, 2009: A gunman kills nine people, including family members, in a shooting spree before killing himself. REUTERS/Mark Wallheiser
Seinajoki University of Applied Sciences, Kauhajoki, Finland, September 23, 2008: A man kills 10 people at a travel and hospitality industry college a day after being interviewed by police about online videos of himself at a gun...more
Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, April 16, 2007: A gunman slaughters 32 people and kills himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone winds and floods that swept across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst...
Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a ringing endorsement of Brazil's new far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who styled his campaign on Trump's 2016 run and has...
Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule
Hundreds of thousands of Algerians have mounted nearly a month of mass protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades
The Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly flooding in the Midwest
A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing four people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.
Child jockeys race camels in Egypt
Young jockeys, local children mostly aged 6 to 13, race camels in the traditional Bedouin sport, even as rights groups said child riders were often injured and some had been abducted or sold by their families.
Cyclone Idai devastates southeastern Africa
Cyclone winds and floods that swept across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi affected more than 2.6 million people and could rank as one of the worst weather-related disasters recorded in the southern hemisphere, U.N. officials said.
Brazil's Bolsonaro meets Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump gave a ringing endorsement of Brazil's new far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who styled his campaign on Trump's 2016 run and has declared himself on unabashed admirer of the U.S. president and his politics and the American way of life.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Algerians demand president ends 20-year rule
Hundreds of thousands of Algerians have mounted nearly a month of mass protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Ammunition art in Gaza
Diorama artist Majdi Abu Taqeya spends hours creating three-dimensional miniature replicas of protest scenes, with figures carved from remnants of Israeli ammunition collected from the sites of border protests.
Dominican Republic faces worst drought in decades
The Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.