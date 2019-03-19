Edition:
Timeline: Major mass shootings this decade

Al Noor mosque, Linwood Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019: A gunman shoots dead 50 people and wounds more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques, some as they were kneeling at prayer. The shooting is the worst ever peacetime mass killing in New Zealand and the country has raised its security threat level to the highest. The attacker, a suspected white supremacist, is charged with murder. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 17, 2019
Borderline Bar and Grill, Thousand Oaks, California, November 8, 2018: A gunman kills 12 people including a sheriff's deputy when he opened fire on revelers in a crowded country and western bar. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2018: A gunman storms a synagogue during a morning service and opens fire, killing 11 and injuring 6 others, including four police officers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018: A heavily armed male student enters Santa Fe High School and kills 10 people, before students and teachers were able to evacuate. The suspect has been charged with murder. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018: A gunman opens fire at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people before being taken into custody. The shooter is a former student at the school. REUTERS/Thom Baur

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas, November 5, 2017: A gunman opens fire inside a church during a Sunday prayer service, killing 26 and wounding 20 others. After leaving the church, two local residents chase the gunman in their vehicles and exchange gunfire. The gunman crashes his car and shoots himself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Las Vegas strip, Nevada, October 1, 2017: A 64-year-old gunman fires down into a country music festival from the 32nd-floor window of an adjacent hotel, killing 58 people and injuring close to 500 before killing himself. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Reina nightclub, Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017: A gunman opens fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub, killing 39 people, including many foreigners, then flees the scene. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Pulse nightclub, Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016: A gunman kills 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando and declares his allegiance to Islamic State militants. He is shot and killed by police. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Cappuccino restaurant, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016: Multiple gunmen kill 29 people from at least 18 countries at a restaurant. The assault, claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Inland Regional Center, San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015: A husband and wife kill 14 people at a workplace holiday party in San Bernardino in Southern California before being killed in a shootout with police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Multiple locations, Paris, France, November 14, 2015: Multiple attackers carry out a wave of coordinated attacks across Paris, gunning down 129 people. In the worst carnage, three gunmen systematically kill 90 people at a rock concert by an American band at the Bataclan theater. Separately, one person dies in a suicide bombing. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Oregon, October 1, 2015: A gunman storms onto the campus of Umpqua Community College in southwest Oregon and opens fire, killing nine people before police shoot him to death. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Imperial Marhaba hotel, Sousse, Tunisia, June 25, 2015: A gunman disguised as a tourist opens fire at a Tunisian hotel on Friday with a rifle he had hidden in an umbrella, killing 39 people including Britons, Germans and Belgians as they lounged at the beach in an attack claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Charleston, South Carolina, June 17, 2015: A white supremacist gunman kills nine black churchgoers during a Bible study session at a historic, predominantly black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The suspect has been sentenced to death. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Twin Peaks restaurant, Waco, Texas, May 17, 2015: Rival motorcycle gangs kill nine at a restaurant in Waco, Texas. More than 170 people are arrested. REUTERS/Waco Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Bardo National Museum, Tunis, Tunisia, March 18, 2015: Gunmen wearing military uniforms storm Tunisia's national museum, killing 22 people in all, including French, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish visitors. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack although the Tunisian government said fighters from a local group were involved. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Charlie Hebdo, Paris, France, January 7, 2015: Three hooded attackers stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people, including the paper's top editors and cartoonists, as well as two police officers. The weekly is known for lampooning Islam and other religions. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Westgate shopping mall, Nairobi, Kenya, September 21, 2013: Gunmen storm a shopping mall in the Kenyan capital Nairobi killing 67 people including close relatives of Kenya's president and children. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, September 21, 2013
Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., September 16, 2013: A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor kills 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard. The gunman was killed by police. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012: A gunman shoots his mother to death in their home, then kills 20 children, six adults and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Century 16 movie theatre, Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012: A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 70 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a Denver suburb. The former graduate student is sentenced to life in prison for the rampage. REUTERS/John Wark

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2012
Workers' Youth League summer camp, Utoya Island, Norway, July 22, 2011: A gunman in police uniform kills 69 people in a ferocious attack on a youth summer camp of Norway's ruling Labor party, hours after a bomb kills seven in Oslo. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2011
Tasso da Silveira Municipal School, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 7, 2011: A former student at a Rio de Janeiro school opens fire and kills 11 children and then himself. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
Albertville Technical High School, Winnenden, Germany, March 11, 2009: A 17-year-old in black combat gear kills 15 people in southwest Germany in a shooting spree that started at his former school. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2009
Fort Hood U.S. Army base, Texas, November 5, 2009: A gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people. The gunman, an Army major and psychiatrist, was sentenced to death for the rampage. REUTERS/Jeramie Sivley/U.S. Army photo/Handout

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
American Civic Association immigration center, Binghamton, New York, April 3, 2009: A Vietnamese immigrant opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then kills himself. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2009
Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30, 2009: A man opens fire at an oil training institute in Azerbaijan killing 12 students and staff. The massacre was orchestrated by a group of four men. Three of them were jailed for life and a fourth for 11 years. REUTERS/Trend News Agency/Emin Mamedov

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2009
Multiple locations, Kinston, Samson and Geneva, Alabama, March 10, 2009: A gunman kills nine people, including family members, in a shooting spree before killing himself. REUTERS/Mark Wallheiser

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2009
Seinajoki University of Applied Sciences, Kauhajoki, Finland, September 23, 2008: A man kills 10 people at a travel and hospitality industry college a day after being interviewed by police about online videos of himself at a gun range. REUTERS/Finnish National Police/Handout

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia, April 16, 2007: A gunman slaughters 32 people and kills himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2007
