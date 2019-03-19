Timeline: Major mass shootings this decade

Al Noor mosque, Linwood Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019: A gunman shoots dead 50 people and wounds more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques, some as they were kneeling at prayer. The shooting is the worst ever peacetime mass killing...more

Al Noor mosque, Linwood Mosque, Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019: A gunman shoots dead 50 people and wounds more than 40 at two New Zealand mosques, some as they were kneeling at prayer. The shooting is the worst ever peacetime mass killing in New Zealand and the country has raised its security threat level to the highest. The attacker, a suspected white supremacist, is charged with murder. REUTERS/Edgar Su

