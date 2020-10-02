Edition:
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio from the White House, September 29, 2020. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the deadly virus and were going into quarantine. Here are scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to their announcement: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
September 25: Trump spoke at an indoor Latinos for Trump campaign roundtable event - at a table with a few supporters and an audience of about 150, many without masks - at his Doral Miami resort in Florida. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
September 25: Trump (seen elbow-bumping retired NFL player Herschel Walker) traveled to Atlanta, where he delivered remarks on Black Economic Empowerment in the Cobb Galleria convention center. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
September 25: Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives at an outdoor campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, with thousands of supporters. Pence has tested negative for coronavirus. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
September 26: Trump spoke at an outdoor White House event to present Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett has tested negative for coronavirus. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
September 26: Trump poses with Amy Coney Barrett and her family at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
September 26: Trump spoke at an outdoor campaign event at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania attended by thousands of supporters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
September 27: Trump swings during a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
September 27: Trump speaks to reporters - who wore masks and sat apart from one another - during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
September 28: Trump and two members of Congress participated in an outdoor event at the White House where, without masks, they inspected a new all-electric pickup truck with employees from Lordstown Motors. Executives from the Ohio company also attended. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
September 28: Trump spoke at an outdoor White House event on coronavirus testing with administration officials, members of Congress and state officials, some of whom were photographed without masks and sitting close together. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
September 29: Trump waves next to Melania Trump as they arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Donald Trump Jr boards Air Force One as he departs Washington with his father for the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump stood at a podium spaced far apart from Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, his presidential challenger, during a 90-minute debate in a theater on an Ohio university campus. Neither man wore a mask. Some Trump supporters and aides, including Hicks and first lady Melania Trump, were seen without masks. Trump and Biden did not shake hands, and all of the 100 ticketed guests had taken COVID-19 tests. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump reaches into his pocket for a protective face mask he said he was carrying during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara, Donald Trump Jr., daughters Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Melania Trump arrives to the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump's son Eric Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump watch the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gives an elbow bump to a member of the audience before the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump looks on in the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump and Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 30: Trump boards Marine One as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
September 30: Trump advisor Hope Hicks walks to Air Force One to depart Washington with the president and other staff on campaign travel to Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump advisor Hope Hicks (L), who tested positive for the coronavirus, White House special assistant Nicholas Luna (2nd L), Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walk to Air Force One to travel to Minnesota from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump throws Make America Great Again hats during an outdoor campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, attended by thousands of supporters. Attendees bundled up against rain and driving wind, but many opted not to wear masks. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
September 30: Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump supporters, many maskless, attend a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Health on Friday urged anyone who had direct contact with Trump to quarantine for 14 days and seek a coronavirus test. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Trump waves to media after returning on Air Force One from a campaign rally in Minnesota to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
October 1: Staff wear masks as they sit with President Trump on Marine One after returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
October 1: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks in the Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Supporters watch as Trump departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, to the White House. Trump had attended a private fundraiser at his resort, where news reports said he posed for pictures with supporters. He made the trip after the White House learned that Trump's adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive. Hours later, he said on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday urged anyone who had attended that event to self-quarantine and seek a virus test. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 2: The White House is lit before dawn after Donald Trump announced that he and Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
