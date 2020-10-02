Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio from the White House, September 29, 2020. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic...more

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio from the White House, September 29, 2020. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the deadly virus and were going into quarantine. Here are scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to their announcement: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Close