Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

September 29, 2017: The United States cut its diplomatic presence in Cuba by more than half and warned U.S. citizens not to visit because of mysterious "attacks" that have caused hearing loss, dizziness and fatigue in U.S. embassy personnel. Twenty-one embassy employees have been injured and reported symptoms such as hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping, the State Department said. The Cuban government has denied any role and is investigating. The U.S. embassy in Havana will halt regular visa operations for Cubans seeking to visit the United States and offer only emergency services to U.S. citizens, steps that may further erode the U.S.-Cuban rapprochement begun by former President Barack Obama. Officials in President Donald Trump's administration stressed the United States was maintaining diplomatic ties with Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

