Tiny cooking
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. Social marketing coordinator Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin cook renowned dishes of Turkish cuisine in...more
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. What started as a hobby 1.5 years ago turned into a challenging passion with over 40 recipes posted on their Youtube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi' which means...more
Videographer Anil Aydin films as his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin cooks a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Videographer Anil Aydin and his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, pose with their mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
