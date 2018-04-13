Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 9:15am EDT

Tiny cooking

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. Social marketing coordinator Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin cook renowned dishes of Turkish cuisine in tiny measures and upload the videos on social media. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. Social marketing coordinator Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin cook renowned dishes of Turkish cuisine in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2018. Social marketing coordinator Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband videographer Anil Aydin cook renowned dishes of Turkish cuisine in tiny measures and upload the videos on social media. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 9
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. What started as a hobby 1.5 years ago turned into a challenging passion with over 40 recipes posted on their Youtube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi' which means Mini Turkish Kitchen in Turkish. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. What started as a hobby 1.5 years ago turned into a challenging passion with over 40 recipes posted on their Youtube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi' which means...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. What started as a hobby 1.5 years ago turned into a challenging passion with over 40 recipes posted on their Youtube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi' which means Mini Turkish Kitchen in Turkish. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 9
Videographer Anil Aydin films as his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Videographer Anil Aydin films as his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Videographer Anil Aydin films as his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 9
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 9
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin prepares a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 9
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin cooks a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin cooks a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin cooks a dish at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 9
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 9
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A dining table with a meat dish prepared by miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin is pictured at her mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 9
Videographer Anil Aydin and his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, pose with their mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Videographer Anil Aydin and his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, pose with their mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Videographer Anil Aydin and his wife, miniature food cook Burcu Celenoglu Aydin, pose with their mini kitchen in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Next Slideshows

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

South Africans paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at memorial services across the country.

Apr 12 2018
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Apr 12 2018
China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Apr 11 2018
Paul Ryan in the House

Paul Ryan in the House

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.

Apr 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer's giant robot dream

Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from �Mobile Suit Gundam�, his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.

World Press Photo award winners

World Press Photo award winners

A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

Memorials for Winnie Mandela

South Africans paid tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at memorial services across the country.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast