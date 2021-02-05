Edition:
Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus, lying in an incubator, at the COVID-19 neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A woman infected with COVID-19 carries her baby in the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

The feet of a newborn baby with COVID-19 are seen as they lie in an incubator. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse pulls a protective capsule containing a woman infected with the coronavirus. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Nurses intubate a newborn baby with COVID-19. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse carries containers with breast milk for babies infected with the coronavirus. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A woman with COVID-19 uses a spirometer device to increase lung capacity at the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse checks a woman infected with the coronavirus after arriving to the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A woman infected with the coronavirus carries her baby at the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse checks a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus in an incubator. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Nurses chat through a plastic sheet at the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Health workers and patients are pictured at the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse wearing protective gear works at the COVID maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Patients receive oxygen at the COVID maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Nurses check the venoclysis of a newborn baby with COVID-19. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A woman infected with the coronavirus holds a call with her relatives. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse changes the diaper of a newborn baby with COVID-19. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

A nurse helps a woman infected with the coronavirus after arriving to the maternity ward. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

