Pictures | Tue Dec 4, 2018

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence on Monday, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants climb a border fence as they try to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. Since mid-October, thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, have traveled north through Mexico towards the United States in a caravan, some walking much of the long trek. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Migrants from Honduras walk towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials (not pictured) in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the migrants entering, sending troops to reinforce the border and attempting a procedural change, so far denied by the courts, to require asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are heard. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A migrant girl from Honduras tries to look through the border wall as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of uncertainty, many of the migrants have become desperate since getting stuck in squalid camps in the Mexican border city of Tijuana. So a number opted to eschew legal procedures and attempt an illegal entry from Tijuana as dusk fell on Monday at a spot about 1,500 feet (450 meters) away from the Pacific Ocean. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants climb a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. In less than an hour, Reuters reporters observed roughly two dozen people climb the approximately 10-foot (3-meter) fence made of thick sheets and pillars of metal. They chose a place in a large overgrown ditch where the fence is slightly lower. Just before dusk, three thin people squeezed through the fence on the beach and were quickly picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol, witnesses said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Migrants walk next to a border wall before trying to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. But along the border inland as darkness descended, more and more migrants followed, many bringing children. Some used a blanket as a rope to help loved ones get over. A mother and her children made it over the first fence and disappeared into the night. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Migrants from Honduras put their hands in the air as they surrender to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. The sight of them climbing the fence encouraged others, even as a helicopter patrolled overhead on the U.S. side. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Migrants stand next to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. A number of the migrants ran to try to escape capture, but most of them walked slowly to where U.S. Border Patrol officials were waiting under floodlights to hand themselves in. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A migrant girl walks next to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Some of the migrants are likely to be economic refugees without a strong asylum claim, but others tell stories of receiving politically motivated death threats in a region troubled by decades of instability and violence. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants from Honduras react after failing to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Applying for asylum at a U.S. land border can take months, so if migrants enter illegally and present themselves to authorities, their cases could be heard quicker. U.S. officials have restricted applications through the Chaparral gate in Tijuana to between 40 and 100 per day. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A boy cries as migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Some may hope to defeat the odds and penetrate one of the most fortified sections of the southern U.S. border. Those that made it across the fence in Tijuana still had to scramble up a hill and contend with a more forbidding wall to reach California, and U.S. Border Patrol agents had the territory between the two barriers heavily covered. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle is seen next to a border wall in San Diego County, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A migrant tries to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials patrol next to part of the border wall in San Diego County, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
A migrant from Honduras carries a girl as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants walk towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicles in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials gather at the edge of the border wall with Mexico in San Diego County, California as photographed from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
Jessica, a migrant woman from Guatemala, is silhouetted amid the border wall with her sons Francisco, 5, and Jorge, 9, after illegally crossing into San Diego County, California from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, December 02, 2018
