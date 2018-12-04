Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

A migrant girl from Honduras tries to look through the border wall as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of...more

A migrant girl from Honduras tries to look through the border wall as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of uncertainty, many of the migrants have become desperate since getting stuck in squalid camps in the Mexican border city of Tijuana. So a number opted to eschew legal procedures and attempt an illegal entry from Tijuana as dusk fell on Monday at a spot about 1,500 feet (450 meters) away from the Pacific Ocean. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

