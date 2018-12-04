Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Central American migrants...more
Migrants climb a border fence as they try to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S, in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. Since mid-October, thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, have traveled north through Mexico towards the United...more
Migrants from Honduras walk towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials (not pictured) in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico,...more
A migrant girl from Honduras tries to look through the border wall as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Frustrated and exhausted after weeks of...more
Migrants climb a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. In less than an hour, Reuters reporters observed roughly two dozen people climb the approximately 10-foot (3-meter) fence made of thick...more
Migrants walk next to a border wall before trying to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. But along the border inland as darkness descended, more and more migrants followed, many bringing children. Some used...more
Migrants from Honduras put their hands in the air as they surrender to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico,...more
Migrants stand next to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. A number of the migrants ran to...more
A migrant girl walks next to the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Some of the migrants are likely to be economic refugees without a strong asylum claim, but others tell stories of receiving politically motivated death threats in a...more
Migrants from Honduras react after failing to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Applying for asylum at a U.S. land border can take months, so if migrants enter illegally and present...more
A boy cries as migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. Some may hope to defeat the odds and penetrate one of the most fortified sections of the southern U.S. border. Those...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle is seen next to a border wall in San Diego County, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant tries to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials patrol next to part of the border wall in San Diego County, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant from Honduras carries a girl as a group of migrants try to jump a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico to the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Migrants walk towards U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicles in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018....more
Migrants are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed from Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials gather at the edge of the border wall with Mexico in San Diego County, California as photographed from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants look at U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in San Diego County, after crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. by jumping a border fence, photographed through the border wall in Tijuana, Mexico, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Jessica, a migrant woman from Guatemala, is silhouetted amid the border wall with her sons Francisco, 5, and Jorge, 9, after illegally crossing into San Diego County, California from the outskirts of Tijuana, Mexico, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees...more
