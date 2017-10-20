Edition:
Today in Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game five of the NLCS playoff series. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers players pose for a team photo on the field as they celebrate. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Everton's Ashley Williams scores their first goal against Olympique Lyonnais. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 31-30. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Denis Ten of Kazakhstan competes at the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow. REUTERS/Alexander Fedorov

USA forward Alex Morgan kicks a goal past Korea Republic midfielder Cho Sohyun during the first half of an International Friendly match. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs players react from the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th inning at Wrigley Field. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley steals the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Joakim Nordstrom battle for the puck. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the fog during the match between FC Fastav Zlin vs F.C. Copenhagen. REUTERS/David Cerny

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 9th inning. Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the field after defeating the Chicago Cubs. Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony shoots the ball over New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard scores on New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Scheneider. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Hoffenheim�s Nadiem Amiri celebrates scoring their second goal against Istanbul Basaksehir with teammates. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rosenborg coach Kare Ingebrigtsen with Anders Konradsen during their match against Zenit St Petersburg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig slides to score a run against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree celebrates after the game tying touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal against Red Star Belgrade. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

