Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 8:25pm EST

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man makes his way at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man rides a bicycle in the heavy snow in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow nearby the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man clears snow at a road in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A woman and her baby make their way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A woman makes her way on a snow-covered sidewalk in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A woman and a dog make their way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man takes a picture at a park in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Women take a walk with their pet dog at a park in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man jogs in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
