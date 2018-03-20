Tokyo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Models present creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by designers Takeshi Kitazawa and Emiko Sato from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
