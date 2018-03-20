Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2018 | 11:40am EDT

Tokyo Fashion Week

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
1 / 25
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
2 / 25
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
3 / 25
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of MEMUSE by designer Risa Aizawa from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
4 / 25
Models present creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by designers Takeshi Kitazawa and Emiko Sato from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Models present creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by designers Takeshi Kitazawa and Emiko Sato from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Models present creations of DRESSEDUNDRESSED by designers Takeshi Kitazawa and Emiko Sato from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
5 / 25
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
6 / 25
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
7 / 25
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
8 / 25
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. REUTERS/Issei Kato
9 / 25
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A model presents a creation by designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo from their Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
10 / 25
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
11 / 25
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
12 / 25
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
13 / 25
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
14 / 25
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Yurie Fujita, Katsuya Miyazaki and Futaba Hongo for their brand "ha-ha". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
15 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
16 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
17 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
18 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
19 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
20 / 25
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
21 / 25
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Designers Sho Iwata and Hiroshi Takizawa for their brand "tiit tokyo". REUTERS/Toru Hanai
22 / 25
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
23 / 25
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
24 / 25
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
FREIKNOCK by designer Joohyung You. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
25 / 25
