Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2019 | 1:35pm EDT

Tokyo Motor Show

People take photos of Toyota's e-Racer concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda inside the e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
People look and take photos of Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Suzuki's Hanare concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Mitsubishi Motors' Mi-Tech hybrid concept sport utility vehicle. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
A Suzuki Mitra robot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Mazda's program manager for the new MX-30 electric vehicle concept Tomiko Takeuchi. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda gets out of an e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Yoshihiro Sawa, President of Lexus International Co., presents the new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Hanare concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
An illuminated Lexus logo seen in the interior of Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki speaks next to the Suzuki Waku Spo. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Suzuki's Hustler Concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Mazda's new MX-30 electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
People look at variants of the new Honda Fit. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
A Lexus LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's Senior Vice President for Global Design and Kunio Nakaguro, Nissan's Executive Vice President of R and D pose next to Nissan's Ariya concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Honda CB motorcycles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Suzuki's Waku SPO. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Nissan's Ariya concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Honda's President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo poses next to the Honda e electric car and Honda Benly electric scooter. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2019
People play rock-paper-scissors with a Toyota T-HR3 humanoid robot. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Toyota's Micro Palette delivery robots. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
The new Subaru Levorg prototype is illuminated. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
