Tokyo Motor Show
People take photos of Toyota's e-Racer concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda inside the e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People look and take photos of Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Suzuki's Hanare concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mitsubishi Motors' Mi-Tech hybrid concept sport utility vehicle. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Suzuki Mitra robot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mazda's program manager for the new MX-30 electric vehicle concept Tomiko Takeuchi. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda gets out of an e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Yoshihiro Sawa, President of Lexus International Co., presents the new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki poses with the Hanare concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An illuminated Lexus logo seen in the interior of Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki speaks next to the Suzuki Waku Spo. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Suzuki's Hustler Concept car. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mazda's new MX-30 electric concept vehicle. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People look at variants of the new Honda Fit. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lexus' new LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Lexus LF-30 electric vehicle concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan's Senior Vice President for Global Design and Kunio Nakaguro, Nissan's Executive Vice President of R and D pose next to Nissan's Ariya concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Honda CB motorcycles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Suzuki's Waku SPO. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Nissan's Ariya concept car. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Honda's President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo poses next to the Honda e electric car and Honda Benly electric scooter. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People play rock-paper-scissors with a Toyota T-HR3 humanoid robot. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Toyota's Micro Palette delivery robots. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The new Subaru Levorg prototype is illuminated. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara...
Chile declares state of emergency amid riots
Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President...
Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill
Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.
Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria
Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Chile declares state of emergency amid riots
Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.
Brazil cleans up mystery oil spill
Brazil has collected more than 650 tons of oil washing up on its northeastern shores for two months, but its origin remains a mystery.
Civilians caught in the Turkish assault in Syria
Images of civilians living in the midst of Turkey's military offensive on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria.
Japanese Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony
Japanese Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state.
Season of discontent: Protests around the world
Scenes from the wave of global protests in recent weeks, from Barcelona to Hong Kong and Beirut to Santiago.
The Kurdish fight against Islamic State
Archival images of Kurdish involvement in the campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Canada's Trudeau retains power in election
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals held onto power after a closely fought election but were reduced to a minority government that will need the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.
Tear gas and petrol bombs in Hong Kong
Hong Kong has been battered by five months of huge and often violent protests over fears Beijing is tightening its grip on the territory, the worst political crisis since colonial ruler Britain handed it back to China in 1997.