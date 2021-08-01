Edition:
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1

Benjamin Kleibrink of Germany in action against Gerek Meinhardt of the United States during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Duke Ragan of the United States in action against Kurt Walker of Ireland in the men's featherweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Chelsea Hodges of Australia in action during the women's 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in action against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan during the women's boxing flyweight quarterfinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Raven Saunders of the United States wearing a protective face mask in action during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Toshiya Saito of Japan in action against Alessio Foconi of Italy during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Declan Brooks of Britain in action during the men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Astou Ndour of Spain in action with Natalie Achonwa of Canada during women's basketball. Pool via REUTERS/Aris Messinis

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in action against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan during the women's flyweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Aline da Silva Ferreira of Brazil and Yasemin Adar of Turkey compete during the women's 76kg wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Andre Sanita of Germany in action against Race Imboden of the United States during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong in action during women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Macarena Perez of Chile in action during the women's park BMX final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Bruno Fratus of Brazil celebrates during the men's 50m freestyle final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Christabel Nettey of Canada in action during the women's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Anna Emilie Moller of Denmark reacts during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Luiza Gega of Albania, Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany and Genevieve Gregson of Australia in action during heat 2 of the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A photographer takes pictures from the empty stands as Germany takes on Argentina in the men's hockey quarterfinal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Sarah Sponcil of the United States in action during women's beach vollyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Etienne Kinsinger of Germany in action against Walihan Sailike of China during men's 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daniel Dhers of Venezuela in action during men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
The mask of Alexander Massialas of the United States during men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daniel Dhers of Venezuela in action during the men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Alba Torrens of Spain in action with Miranda Ayim of Canada during women's basketball. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Cate Campbell of Australia celebrates after race the women's 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Aline da Silva Ferreira of Brazil in action against Yasemin Adar of Turkey during women's 76kg wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Jessica Ramsey of the United States wearing a protective face shield and Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago pose during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan reacts after winning her fight against Nina Radovanovic of Serbia during the women's flyweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, Leungo Scotch of Botswana and Davide Re of Italy in action during heat 4 of the men's 400m. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Ng Lok Wang Lawrence of Hong Kong in action against Kirill Borodachev of the Russian Olympic Committee during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States holds up his gold medal during the men's 50m freestyle medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gwen Berry of the United States in action during women's hammer throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Karim Florent Laghouag of France on his horse Triton Fontaine compete during the equestrian eventing cross country team final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil reacts during medal ceremony for the men's 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Dina Meshref of Egypt in action during women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
People watch the women's park BMX freestyle final from a bridge. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Ozgur Varlik of Turkey in action during men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Maryse Luzolo of Germany in action during women's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago reacts after her throw in the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
