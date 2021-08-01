Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1
Benjamin Kleibrink of Germany in action against Gerek Meinhardt of the United States during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Duke Ragan of the United States in action against Kurt Walker of Ireland in the men's featherweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Chelsea Hodges of Australia in action during the women's 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in action against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan during the women's boxing flyweight quarterfinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Raven Saunders of the United States wearing a protective face mask in action during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Toshiya Saito of Japan in action against Alessio Foconi of Italy during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Declan Brooks of Britain in action during the men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Astou Ndour of Spain in action with Natalie Achonwa of Canada during women's basketball. Pool via REUTERS/Aris Messinis
Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in action against Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan during the women's flyweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Aline da Silva Ferreira of Brazil and Yasemin Adar of Turkey compete during the women's 76kg wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Andre Sanita of Germany in action against Race Imboden of the United States during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong in action during women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Macarena Perez of Chile in action during the women's park BMX final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Bruno Fratus of Brazil celebrates during the men's 50m freestyle final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Christabel Nettey of Canada in action during the women's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anna Emilie Moller of Denmark reacts during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Luiza Gega of Albania, Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany and Genevieve Gregson of Australia in action during heat 2 of the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A photographer takes pictures from the empty stands as Germany takes on Argentina in the men's hockey quarterfinal. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sarah Sponcil of the United States in action during women's beach vollyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Etienne Kinsinger of Germany in action against Walihan Sailike of China during men's 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Daniel Dhers of Venezuela in action during men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
The mask of Alexander Massialas of the United States during men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Daniel Dhers of Venezuela in action during the men's park BMX freestyle final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alba Torrens of Spain in action with Miranda Ayim of Canada during women's basketball. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Cate Campbell of Australia celebrates after race the women's 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Aline da Silva Ferreira of Brazil in action against Yasemin Adar of Turkey during women's 76kg wrestling. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Jessica Ramsey of the United States wearing a protective face shield and Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago pose during the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan reacts after winning her fight against Nina Radovanovic of Serbia during the women's flyweight boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, Leungo Scotch of Botswana and Davide Re of Italy in action during heat 4 of the men's 400m. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Ng Lok Wang Lawrence of Hong Kong in action against Kirill Borodachev of the Russian Olympic Committee during the men's team foil quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Caeleb Dressel of the United States holds up his gold medal during the men's 50m freestyle medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Gwen Berry of the United States in action during women's hammer throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Karim Florent Laghouag of France on his horse Triton Fontaine compete during the equestrian eventing cross country team final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil reacts during medal ceremony for the men's 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Dina Meshref of Egypt in action during women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch the women's park BMX freestyle final from a bridge. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ozgur Varlik of Turkey in action during men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Maryse Luzolo of Germany in action during women's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Portious Warren of Trinidad & Tobago reacts after her throw in the women's shot put final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Next Slideshows
Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 240,000 acres.
MORE IN PICTURES
Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 240,000 acres.
Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast
At least three people have died and villages and some hotels were evacuated as wildfires erupted on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 30
Highlights from July 30 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29
Highlights from July 29 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.