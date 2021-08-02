Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Aug 2, 2021 | 6:43pm EDT

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 2

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 70
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 70
Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States during their soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States during their soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States during their soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 70
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 70
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 70
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 70
Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
7 / 70
Thobias Montler of Sweden in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thobias Montler of Sweden in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Thobias Montler of Sweden in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 70
A general view of athletes in action during semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A general view of athletes in action during semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A general view of athletes in action during semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
9 / 70
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 70
Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine before competing in semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine before competing in semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine before competing in semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 70
Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland during their round of 16 match against Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland during their round of 16 match against Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland during their round of 16 match against Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 70
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 70
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in the equestrian jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in the equestrian jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in the equestrian jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
14 / 70
Alexis Jandard of France stands with a towel on his face during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Alexis Jandard of France stands with a towel on his face during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Alexis Jandard of France stands with a towel on his face during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
15 / 70
Amalie Iuel of Norway reacts after making a false start during semifinal 1 of the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Amalie Iuel of Norway reacts after making a false start during semifinal 1 of the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Amalie Iuel of Norway reacts after making a false start during semifinal 1 of the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 70
Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee in action against Victor Ciobanu of Moldova in the men's wrestling greco-roman 60kg. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee in action against Victor Ciobanu of Moldova in the men's wrestling greco-roman 60kg. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee in action against Victor Ciobanu of Moldova in the men's wrestling greco-roman 60kg. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 70
United States players take a knee before their match against Canada in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

United States players take a knee before their match against Canada in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
United States players take a knee before their match against Canada in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 70
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tajay Gayle of Jamaica in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 70
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift during the women's 87+kg weightlifting group A. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift during the women's 87+kg weightlifting group A. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift during the women's 87+kg weightlifting group A. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 70
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan in men's group B water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan in men's group B water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan in men's group B water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 70
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Jenna Prandini of the United States in action during the women's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Jenna Prandini of the United States in action during the women's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Jenna Prandini of the United States in action during the women's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Close
22 / 70
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 70
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 70
Alexandra Nemich of Kazakhstan and Yekaterina Nemich of Kazakhstan during their artistic swimming women's duet free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Alexandra Nemich of Kazakhstan and Yekaterina Nemich of Kazakhstan during their artistic swimming women's duet free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Alexandra Nemich of Kazakhstan and Yekaterina Nemich of Kazakhstan during their artistic swimming women's duet free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 70
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
26 / 70
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
27 / 70
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning their match against Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in the badminton women's doubles final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning their match against Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in the badminton women's doubles final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning their match against Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in the badminton women's doubles final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
28 / 70
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final jump during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final jump during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final jump during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 70
Staff members clean the court during the women's pool B match between China and Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Staff members clean the court during the women's pool B match between China and Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Staff members clean the court during the women's pool B match between China and Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 70
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
31 / 70
Mariah Williams of Australia reacts after they lost their quarterfinal hockey match against India. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Mariah Williams of Australia reacts after they lost their quarterfinal hockey match against India. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Mariah Williams of Australia reacts after they lost their quarterfinal hockey match against India. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
32 / 70
Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland in action during the men's team pursuit cycling. Picture taken with a roundshot lens. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland in action during the men's team pursuit cycling. Picture taken with a roundshot lens. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland in action during the men's team pursuit cycling. Picture taken with a roundshot lens. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
33 / 70
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
34 / 70
Mohab Ishak of Egypt in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.

Mohab Ishak of Egypt in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Mohab Ishak of Egypt in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.
Close
35 / 70
Gabriela Bitolo of Brazil in action against France during women's group B handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Gabriela Bitolo of Brazil in action against France during women's group B handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Gabriela Bitolo of Brazil in action against France during women's group B handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
36 / 70
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during heat 2 of the women's 1500m round. REUTERS/Phil Noble.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during heat 2 of the women's 1500m round. REUTERS/Phil Noble.

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during heat 2 of the women's 1500m round. REUTERS/Phil Noble.
Close
37 / 70
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
38 / 70
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates with her national flag after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates with her national flag after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates with her national flag after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
39 / 70
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco celebrates after winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco celebrates after winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco celebrates after winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
40 / 70
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
41 / 70
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell in her 1,500 meters heat but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her race and advance to the semi-finals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell in her 1,500 meters heat but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell in her 1,500 meters heat but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her race and advance to the semi-finals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
42 / 70
Albertina Kassoma of Angola in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Albertina Kassoma of Angola in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Albertina Kassoma of Angola in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
43 / 70
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her will, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her will, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
44 / 70
Gold medallist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela poses as she celebrates on the podium after winning triple jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Gold medallist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela poses as she celebrates on the podium after winning triple jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Gold medallist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela poses as she celebrates on the podium after winning triple jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
45 / 70
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
46 / 70
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia, and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in action during Heat 2 of the women's 200m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia, and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in action during Heat 2 of the women's 200m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia, and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in action during Heat 2 of the women's 200m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
47 / 70
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
48 / 70
Lucia Stafford of Canada reacts after competing in the women's 1500m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lucia Stafford of Canada reacts after competing in the women's 1500m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Lucia Stafford of Canada reacts after competing in the women's 1500m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
49 / 70
Mihail Kajaia of Serbia in action against Tracy G'Angelo Hancock of the United States in men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Mihail Kajaia of Serbia in action against Tracy G'Angelo Hancock of the United States in men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Mihail Kajaia of Serbia in action against Tracy G'Angelo Hancock of the United States in men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
50 / 70
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in action in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in action in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in action in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
51 / 70
Shin Yubin of South Korea in action against Natalia Bajor of Poland in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Shin Yubin of South Korea in action against Natalia Bajor of Poland in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Shin Yubin of South Korea in action against Natalia Bajor of Poland in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
52 / 70
The temperature of 36 degrees Celsius is displayed as athletes compete in Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The temperature of 36 degrees Celsius is displayed as athletes compete in Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
The temperature of 36 degrees Celsius is displayed as athletes compete in Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
53 / 70
Christine Mboma of Namibia reacts after competing in women's 200m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christine Mboma of Namibia reacts after competing in women's 200m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Christine Mboma of Namibia reacts after competing in women's 200m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
54 / 70
Cayetano Garcia of Spain and Pablo Martinez of Spain in action in men's C2 1000m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Cayetano Garcia of Spain and Pablo Martinez of Spain in action in men's C2 1000m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Cayetano Garcia of Spain and Pablo Martinez of Spain in action in men's C2 1000m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
55 / 70
Juliana Machado of Angola looks on as Ju Hui of South Korea makes a save in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Juliana Machado of Angola looks on as Ju Hui of South Korea makes a save in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Juliana Machado of Angola looks on as Ju Hui of South Korea makes a save in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
56 / 70
Humberto Mansilla of Chile in action in men's hammer throw qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Humberto Mansilla of Chile in action in men's hammer throw qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Humberto Mansilla of Chile in action in men's hammer throw qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Close
57 / 70
Kendra Harrison of the United States reacts after winning the silver medal in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Kendra Harrison of the United States reacts after winning the silver medal in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Kendra Harrison of the United States reacts after winning the silver medal in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Close
58 / 70
Jordyn Poulter of the United States lies on the floor in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Jordyn Poulter of the United States lies on the floor in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Jordyn Poulter of the United States lies on the floor in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
59 / 70
Head coach Alessandro Campagna of Italy talks to team members in men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Head coach Alessandro Campagna of Italy talks to team members in men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Head coach Alessandro Campagna of Italy talks to team members in men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
60 / 70
Japan players pose for a picture to celebrate after the match against Nigeria in women's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Japan players pose for a picture to celebrate after the match against Nigeria in women's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Japan players pose for a picture to celebrate after the match against Nigeria in women's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
61 / 70
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
62 / 70
Filippo Randazzo of Italy in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Filippo Randazzo of Italy in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Filippo Randazzo of Italy in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
63 / 70
Prithika Pavade of France in action against Feng Tianwei of Singapore in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Prithika Pavade of France in action against Feng Tianwei of Singapore in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Prithika Pavade of France in action against Feng Tianwei of Singapore in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
64 / 70
Lidianny Echevarria of Cuba in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Lidianny Echevarria of Cuba in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Lidianny Echevarria of Cuba in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
65 / 70
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya crosses the finish line during Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya crosses the finish line during Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya crosses the finish line during Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
66 / 70
Laura Muir of Britain, Gabriela Debues-Stafford of Canada and Elise Vanderelst of Belgium in action in women's 1500m heats. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Laura Muir of Britain, Gabriela Debues-Stafford of Canada and Elise Vanderelst of Belgium in action in women's 1500m heats. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Laura Muir of Britain, Gabriela Debues-Stafford of Canada and Elise Vanderelst of Belgium in action in women's 1500m heats. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Close
67 / 70
Ethan Hayter, Ed Clancy, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood of Britain in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Ethan Hayter, Ed Clancy, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood of Britain in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Ethan Hayter, Ed Clancy, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood of Britain in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
68 / 70
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles final. REUTERS/Phil Noble     TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles final. REUTERS/Phil Noble     TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles final. REUTERS/Phil Noble     TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
69 / 70
Gold medallist Shin Jeahwan of South Korea wearing a protective face mask holds a South Korean flag during the men's gymnastics vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gold medallist Shin Jeahwan of South Korea wearing a protective face mask holds a South Korean flag during the men's gymnastics vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Gold medallist Shin Jeahwan of South Korea wearing a protective face mask holds a South Korean flag during the men's gymnastics vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
70 / 70
View Again
View Next
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Next Slideshows

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Firefighters using planes and helicopters, and locals with buckets of water, battled wildfires raging for a sixth day near southern resorts in drought-hit...

Aug 02 2021
One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

Scenes from aboard the Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by German NGO Sea Watch, as the vessel rescues migrants in the Mediterranean.

Aug 02 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1

Highlights from August 1 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Aug 01 2021
Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.

Aug 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3

Highlights from August 3 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Firefighters using planes and helicopters, and locals with buckets of water, battled wildfires raging for a sixth day near southern resorts in drought-hit Turkey.

One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

Scenes from aboard the Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by German NGO Sea Watch, as the vessel rescues migrants in the Mediterranean.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 1

Highlights from August 1 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 31

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 31

Highlights from July 31 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2021.

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire

The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 240,000 acres.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast