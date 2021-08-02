Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 2

The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against...more

The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her will, was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close