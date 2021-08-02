Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 2
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico celebrates winning gold in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya enters the Polish embassy in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States during their soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Valeriane Vukosavljevic of France in action with Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles of the United States during their group B basketball match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Anna Maria Alexandri of Austria and Eirini Alexandri of Austria during their performance during the women's duet free routine artistic swimming. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Silver medallist, Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Thobias Montler of Sweden in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view of athletes in action during semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Valarie Allman of the United States celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist, Kristin Pudenz of Germany in the women's discus throw. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Viktoriya Tkachuk of Ukraine before competing in semifinal 3 as rain falls during the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Grzegorz Fijalek of Poland during their round of 16 match against Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in the equestrian jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Alexis Jandard of France stands with a towel on his face during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Amalie Iuel of Norway reacts after making a false start during semifinal 1 of the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sergey Emelin of the Russian Olympic Committee in action against Victor Ciobanu of Moldova in the men's wrestling greco-roman 60kg. REUTERS/Leah Millis
United States players take a knee before their match against Canada in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica in action during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift during the women's 87+kg weightlifting group A. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan in men's group B water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Jenna Prandini of the United States in action during the women's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alexandra Nemich of Kazakhstan and Yekaterina Nemich of Kazakhstan during their artistic swimming women's duet free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Carli Lloyd of the United States looks dejected after the match as Canada players celebrate their soccer semifinal victory. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning their match against Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in the badminton women's doubles final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final jump during the men's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Staff members clean the court during the women's pool B match between China and Argentina. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Gold medallist Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Mariah Williams of Australia reacts after they lost their quarterfinal hockey match against India. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Robin Froidevaux of Switzerland in action during the men's team pursuit cycling. Picture taken with a roundshot lens. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Andrew Capobianco of the United States in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Mohab Ishak of Egypt in action during the men's 3m springboard preliminary round. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic.
Gabriela Bitolo of Brazil in action against France during women's group B handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during heat 2 of the women's 1500m round. REUTERS/Phil Noble.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates with her national flag after winning gold in the women's 5000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco celebrates after winning gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell in her 1,500 meters heat but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her...more
Albertina Kassoma of Angola in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m. Tsimanouskaya, who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against...more
Gold medallist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela poses as she celebrates on the podium after winning triple jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia, and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands in action during Heat 2 of the women's 200m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba looks dejected after sustaining an injury during his final long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lucia Stafford of Canada reacts after competing in the women's 1500m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mihail Kajaia of Serbia in action against Tracy G'Angelo Hancock of the United States in men's 97kg Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in action in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Shin Yubin of South Korea in action against Natalia Bajor of Poland in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The temperature of 36 degrees Celsius is displayed as athletes compete in Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Christine Mboma of Namibia reacts after competing in women's 200m heats. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cayetano Garcia of Spain and Pablo Martinez of Spain in action in men's C2 1000m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Juliana Machado of Angola looks on as Ju Hui of South Korea makes a save in women's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Humberto Mansilla of Chile in action in men's hammer throw qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Kendra Harrison of the United States reacts after winning the silver medal in women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Jordyn Poulter of the United States lies on the floor in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Head coach Alessandro Campagna of Italy talks to team members in men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japan players pose for a picture to celebrate after the match against Nigeria in women's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Filippo Randazzo of Italy in action in men's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Prithika Pavade of France in action against Feng Tianwei of Singapore in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Lidianny Echevarria of Cuba in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya crosses the finish line during Heat 3 of the women's 1500m. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Laura Muir of Britain, Gabriela Debues-Stafford of Canada and Elise Vanderelst of Belgium in action in women's 1500m heats. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Ethan Hayter, Ed Clancy, Ethan Vernon and Oliver Wood of Britain in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles final. REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Gold medallist Shin Jeahwan of South Korea wearing a protective face mask holds a South Korean flag during the men's gymnastics vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
