Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Jamaica in action in men's 3m springboard semifinals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Malaika Mihambo of Germany in action in women's long jump, where she took gold. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Andre De Grasse of Canada looks on in Heat 3 of the men's 200m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Tara Davis of the United States in action in women's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
William Reais of Switzerland reacts in Heat 5 of the men's 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Brittney Reese of the United States in action in women's long jump, where she took silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania in action in women's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Carlo Paalam of the Philippines reacts after winning fight against Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in men's flyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Adam Gemili of Britain reacts after competing and sustaining an injury during Heat 4 of the men's 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Christin Hussong of Germany looks dejected after her throw in javelin qualification. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Duke Ragan of the United States in action against Samuel Takyi of Ghana in men's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Evgenii Kuznetsov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in men's 3m springboard diving semifinals. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates as he crosses the line to win gold in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Siyi Xie of China in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Ese Brume of Nigeria reacts in women's long jump. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sebastian Morales Mendoza of Colombia in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Ronald Musagala of Uganda reacts in Heat 3 of the men's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Lamjed Maafi of Tunisia in action against Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan in men's Greco-Roman 77kg wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Malaika Mihambo of Germany holds a German flag and reacts after winning gold in women's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Tara Davis of the United States in action in women's long jump. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Luka Doncic of Slovenia in action with Johannes Thiemann of Germany in men's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Jamaica in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Zhang Dong of China reacts after the men's K1 1,000m canoe sprint race semifinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Maggie Malone of the United States in action in women's javelin qualification. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Maodo Lo of Germany after sustaining an injury in men's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Spela Ponomarenko-Janic of Slovenia and Anja Osterman of Slovenia are attended to by officials after capsizing in women's K2 500m canoe sprint semifinals. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Souleymen Nasr of Tunisia in action against Aker Al Obaidi of the Refugee Olympic Team in men's Greco-Roman 67kg wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica in action during Heat 5 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Ivan Iakovlev of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates in men's volleyball quarterfinals against Canada. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Catalin Chirila of Romania and Victor Mihalachi of Romania in action in men's C2 1,000m canoe sprint semifinals. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Luka Karabatic of France  scores a goal in men's handball against Bahrain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Joana Heidrich of Switzerland and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland celebrate winning their match against Brazil in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Detail on the tattoo of Liz Gleadle of Canada before competing in women's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Germany players huddle before the basketball quarterfinal against Slovenia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
