Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and set a new world record in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Jamaica in action in men's 3m springboard semifinals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Malaika Mihambo of Germany in action in women's long jump, where she took gold. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Andre De Grasse of Canada looks on in Heat 3 of the men's 200m round 1. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tara Davis of the United States in action in women's long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
William Reais of Switzerland reacts in Heat 5 of the men's 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brittney Reese of the United States in action in women's long jump, where she took silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania in action in women's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Carlo Paalam of the Philippines reacts after winning fight against Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in men's flyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Adam Gemili of Britain reacts after competing and sustaining an injury during Heat 4 of the men's 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christin Hussong of Germany looks dejected after her throw in javelin qualification. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Duke Ragan of the United States in action against Samuel Takyi of Ghana in men's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Evgenii Kuznetsov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in men's 3m springboard diving semifinals. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Karsten Warholm of Norway celebrates as he crosses the line to win gold in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Siyi Xie of China in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ese Brume of Nigeria reacts in women's long jump. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Sebastian Morales Mendoza of Colombia in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Ronald Musagala of Uganda reacts in Heat 3 of the men's 1500m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lamjed Maafi of Tunisia in action against Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan in men's Greco-Roman 77kg wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Malaika Mihambo of Germany holds a German flag and reacts after winning gold in women's long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Tara Davis of the United States in action in women's long jump. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Luka Doncic of Slovenia in action with Johannes Thiemann of Germany in men's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Yona Knight-Wisdom of Jamaica in action in men's 3m springboard diving. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zhang Dong of China reacts after the men's K1 1,000m canoe sprint race semifinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Maggie Malone of the United States in action in women's javelin qualification. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Maodo Lo of Germany after sustaining an injury in men's basketball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spela Ponomarenko-Janic of Slovenia and Anja Osterman of Slovenia are attended to by officials after capsizing in women's K2 500m canoe sprint semifinals. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Souleymen Nasr of Tunisia in action against Aker Al Obaidi of the Refugee Olympic Team in men's Greco-Roman 67kg wrestling. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica in action during Heat 5 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ivan Iakovlev of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates in men's volleyball quarterfinals against Canada. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Catalin Chirila of Romania and Victor Mihalachi of Romania in action in men's C2 1,000m canoe sprint semifinals. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Luka Karabatic of France scores a goal in men's handball against Bahrain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Joana Heidrich of Switzerland and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland celebrate winning their match against Brazil in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Detail on the tattoo of Liz Gleadle of Canada before competing in women's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany players huddle before the basketball quarterfinal against Slovenia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey
Firefighters using planes and helicopters, and locals with buckets of water, battled wildfires raging for a sixth day near southern resorts in drought-hit...
One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel
Scenes from aboard the Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by German NGO Sea Watch, as the vessel rescues migrants in the Mediterranean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey
Firefighters using planes and helicopters, and locals with buckets of water, battled wildfires raging for a sixth day near southern resorts in drought-hit Turkey.
One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel
Scenes from aboard the Sea-Watch 3, a vessel run by German NGO Sea Watch, as the vessel rescues migrants in the Mediterranean.
Watching the Olympic Games from afar
Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 31
Highlights from July 31 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Photos of the month: July
Our top photos from July 2021.
Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics
The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.
Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 240,000 acres.