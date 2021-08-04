Edition:
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4

Athletes in action during semifinal 2 of the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Andre De Grasse of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi of Japan celebrates on the podium next to silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Britain in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miroslav Perkovic of Montenegro and Stylianos Argyropoulos Kanakakis of Greece during the men's water polo quarterfinal.  REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A cyclist from Team New Zealand crashes during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates with his national flag after winning bronze in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand in action in women's K1 500m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sky Brown of Britain reacts during the women's skateboarding final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A member of the Ukrainian duet during their performance in the women's artistic swimming duet free routine final. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States, Andre De Grasse of Canada, Erriyon Knighton of the United States, Aaron Brown of Canada and Noah Lyles of the United States in action during the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Ai Yoshida of Japan and Miho Yoshioka of Japan in action during the women's 470 sailing medal race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain places an ice pack on her head before competing in the women's high jump heptathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Competitors in action during the women's 470 sailing medal race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Detail of the necklace worn by Allyson Felix of the United States in semifinal 3 of the women's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gold medallists Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia, silver medallists Anton Dahlberg of Sweden and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden and bronze medallists Jordi Xammar of Spain and Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz of Spain celebrate on the podium after the men's 470 sailing medal race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Andre De Grasse of Canada crosses the line to win gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States reacts after winning gold in the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Oshae Jones of the United States looks dejected after losing her fight  against Gu Hong of China in the women's boxing welterweight semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling during the final of the 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya in action, on his way to winning gold in the men's 800m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cyclists from Team New Zealand in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Competitors swim past the Rainbow Bridge in the women's 10km open water swimming final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A general view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's high jump heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Dora Varella of Brazil during the women's skateboarding park final. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Katie Rae Ebzery of Australia in action with Skylar Diggins and Brittney Griner of the United States in the women's basketball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Frazer Clarke of Britain sustains an injury during his fight against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's super heavyweight semifinal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda celebrates after winning gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mathilda Lundstrom of Sweden in action against South Korea in their women's handball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Arlen Lopez Cardona of Cuba and Benjamin Whittaker of Britain react after their fight in the men's boxing light heavyweight final. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Sky Brown of Britain warms up in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Taio Kanai of Japan reacts after falling in the men's 110m hurdles semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago in action in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Annie Kunz of the United States in action in the heptathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain before competing in women's heptathlon high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France and Daniel Roberts of the United States in action in Semifinal 1 of men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Janieve Russell of Jamaica reacts after the women's 400m hurdles final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sun Yingsha of China in action against Ying Han of Germany in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda and Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya in action during the final of the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico in action during the women's 10m platform diving. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Jack Carlin of Britain reacts during the men's cycling sprint qualification. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin of the United States celebrates after setting a new world record in women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jorge Urena of Spain in action in men's decathlon shot put. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Simge Sebnem Akoz, Meryem Boz and Seyma Ercan of Turkey celebrate in women's quarterfinal volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bryce Wettstein of the United States in action in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chen Meng of China in action against Petrissa Solja of Germany in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Devon Allen of the United States and Aurel Manga of France in action as Taio Kanai of Japan falls during Semifinal 2 of the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Huang Sijing of China in action with Sonja Vasic of Serbia in women's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Edgars Tocs of Latvia reacts on the ground after winning the match against Brazil in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Marloes Keetels of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring in women's hockey. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Anderson Peters of Grenada in action in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Damian Warner of Canada in action in men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Edis Matusevicius of Lithuania in action in men's javelin qualification. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Johannes Vetter of Germany reacts in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Meryem Boz of Turkey during the women's volleyball match against Korea. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ilya Shkurenyov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thomas Van Der Plaetsen of Belgium reacts after sustaining an injury during his decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Serbia players in a huddle before the women's basketball match against China. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Klara Spilkova of Czech Republic looks on in women's individual golf. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A message is seen on the helmet belonging to skateboarder Sky Brown of Britain. REUTERS/Mike Blake

