Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4
Athletes in action during semifinal 2 of the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Andre De Grasse of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi of Japan celebrates on the podium next to silver medalist Cocona Hiraki of Japan and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Britain in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miroslav Perkovic of Montenegro and Stylianos Argyropoulos Kanakakis of Greece during the men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A cyclist from Team New Zealand crashes during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Noah Lyles of the United States celebrates with his national flag after winning bronze in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lisa Carrington of New Zealand in action in women's K1 500m canoe sprint heats. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sky Brown of Britain reacts during the women's skateboarding final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the Ukrainian duet during their performance in the women's artistic swimming duet free routine final. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Kenneth Bednarek of the United States, Andre De Grasse of Canada, Erriyon Knighton of the United States, Aaron Brown of Canada and Noah Lyles of the United States in action during the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Ai Yoshida of Japan and Miho Yoshioka of Japan in action during the women's 470 sailing medal race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain places an ice pack on her head before competing in the women's high jump heptathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling down during the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Competitors in action during the women's 470 sailing medal race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Detail of the necklace worn by Allyson Felix of the United States in semifinal 3 of the women's 400m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medallists Mathew Belcher of Australia and Will Ryan of Australia, silver medallists Anton Dahlberg of Sweden and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden and bronze medallists Jordi Xammar of Spain and Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz of Spain celebrate on the...more
Andre De Grasse of Canada crosses the line to win gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sydney McLaughlin of the United States reacts after winning gold in the women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Oshae Jones of the United States looks dejected after losing her fight against Gu Hong of China in the women's boxing welterweight semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Genevieve Gregson of Australia reacts after falling during the final of the 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya in action, on his way to winning gold in the men's 800m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cyclists from Team New Zealand in action during the men's cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Competitors swim past the Rainbow Bridge in the women's 10km open water swimming final. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A general view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the women's high jump heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dora Varella of Brazil during the women's skateboarding park final. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Katie Rae Ebzery of Australia in action with Skylar Diggins and Brittney Griner of the United States in the women's basketball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Frazer Clarke of Britain sustains an injury during his fight against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's super heavyweight semifinal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda celebrates after winning gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mathilda Lundstrom of Sweden in action against South Korea in their women's handball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Arlen Lopez Cardona of Cuba and Benjamin Whittaker of Britain react after their fight in the men's boxing light heavyweight final. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sky Brown of Britain warms up in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Taio Kanai of Japan reacts after falling in the men's 110m hurdles semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago in action in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Annie Kunz of the United States in action in the heptathlon high jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain before competing in women's heptathlon high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France and Daniel Roberts of the United States in action in Semifinal 1 of men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Janieve Russell of Jamaica reacts after the women's 400m hurdles final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sun Yingsha of China in action against Ying Han of Germany in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda and Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya in action during the final of the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gabriela Agundez Garcia of Mexico in action during the women's 10m platform diving. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jack Carlin of Britain reacts during the men's cycling sprint qualification. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin of the United States celebrates after setting a new world record in women's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jorge Urena of Spain in action in men's decathlon shot put. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Simge Sebnem Akoz, Meryem Boz and Seyma Ercan of Turkey celebrate in women's quarterfinal volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bryce Wettstein of the United States in action in women's park skateboarding. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chen Meng of China in action against Petrissa Solja of Germany in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Devon Allen of the United States and Aurel Manga of France in action as Taio Kanai of Japan falls during Semifinal 2 of the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Huang Sijing of China in action with Sonja Vasic of Serbia in women's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Edgars Tocs of Latvia reacts on the ground after winning the match against Brazil in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Marloes Keetels of the Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring in women's hockey. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Anderson Peters of Grenada in action in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Damian Warner of Canada in action in men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Edis Matusevicius of Lithuania in action in men's javelin qualification. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Johannes Vetter of Germany reacts in men's javelin qualifications. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Meryem Boz of Turkey during the women's volleyball match against Korea. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ilya Shkurenyov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in men's decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Thomas Van Der Plaetsen of Belgium reacts after sustaining an injury during his decathlon long jump. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Serbia players in a huddle before the women's basketball match against China. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Klara Spilkova of Czech Republic looks on in women's individual golf. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A message is seen on the helmet belonging to skateboarder Sky Brown of Britain. REUTERS/Mike Blake
