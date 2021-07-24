Edition:
Sat Jul 24, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 24

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Matshu Marcela Sakobi of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the women's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Matshu Marcela Sakobi of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the women's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in action against Matshu Marcela Sakobi of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the women's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
James Hall of Britain in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

James Hall of Britain in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
James Hall of Britain in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A staff member holds a ball before the match soccer match between Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A staff member holds a ball before the match soccer match between Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
A staff member holds a ball before the match soccer match between Netherlands and Brazil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Michelle Bromley of Australia in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Michelle Bromley of Australia in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Michelle Bromley of Australia in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Kolohe Andino of the United States during surfing training. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Kolohe Andino of the United States during surfing training. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Kolohe Andino of the United States during surfing training. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Caio Souza of Brazil in action on the vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Caio Souza of Brazil in action on the vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Caio Souza of Brazil in action on the vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aleksandar Ratkov of Serbia in action during their basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Aleksandar Ratkov of Serbia in action during their basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Aleksandar Ratkov of Serbia in action during their basketball match. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Fabian Schwingenschloegl of Germany in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Fabian Schwingenschloegl of Germany in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Fabian Schwingenschloegl of Germany in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Beatriz Ferrer-Salat of Spain on her horse Elegence competes in dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Beatriz Ferrer-Salat of Spain on her horse Elegence competes in dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Beatriz Ferrer-Salat of Spain on her horse Elegence competes in dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Yui Ohashi of Japan in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Yui Ohashi of Japan in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Yui Ohashi of Japan in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in tennis. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in tennis. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Maria Sakkari of Greece in action during her first round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in tennis. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Artur Dalaloyan of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Artur Dalaloyan of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Artur Dalaloyan of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the parallel bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An San of South Korea waves her national flag after winning gold in archery. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

An San of South Korea waves her national flag after winning gold in archery. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
An San of South Korea waves her national flag after winning gold in archery. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium after the women's 10m Air Rifle shooting. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium after the women's 10m Air Rifle shooting. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium after the women's 10m Air Rifle shooting. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in the men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in the men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrates winning gold in the men's road race cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Aori Nishimura of Japan in action during skateboarding training. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aori Nishimura of Japan in action during skateboarding training. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Aori Nishimura of Japan in action during skateboarding training. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in action during the women's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Zhe Yu Clarence Chew of Singapore in action against Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Zhe Yu Clarence Chew of Singapore in action against Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Zhe Yu Clarence Chew of Singapore in action against Ibrahima Diaw of Senegal in table tennis. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Claire Wright of Canada in action during their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Claire Wright of Canada in action during their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Claire Wright of Canada in action during their water polo match against Australia. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia in action against Naohisa Takato of Japan in judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia in action against Naohisa Takato of Japan in judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Lukhumi Chkhvimiani of Georgia in action against Naohisa Takato of Japan in judo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee in action on the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brianna Throssell of Australia in action during the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brianna Throssell of Australia in action during the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Brianna Throssell of Australia in action during the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A volunteer holds a ball as he wears protective gloves before a beach volleyball match. REUTERS/John Sibley

A volunteer holds a ball as he wears protective gloves before a beach volleyball match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A volunteer holds a ball as he wears protective gloves before a beach volleyball match. REUTERS/John Sibley
