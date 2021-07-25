Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 25
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Adam Peaty of Britain in action. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jagger Eaton of the United States in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Riccardo Moraschini of Italy in action with Isaac Bonga of Germany. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lena Hentschel of Germany and Tina Puntzel of Germany in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lu Yufei of China in action on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Martina Maggio of Italy and teammates take a selfie after their floor exercise. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan in action against Mirhashem Hosseini of Iran. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Paola Egonu of Italy reacts. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action during her first round match against Sara Sorribes of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Meriem Mebarki of Algeria in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Brendon Smith of Australia in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Adam Peaty of Britain at the start of the race. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Mai Murakami of Japan in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Hungary's team members listen to their national anthem. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Simone Biles of the United States competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Aiko Sugihara of Japan in action during the floor exercise. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Manny Santiago of Puerto Rico in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Urara Ashikawa of Japan in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Yang Xiaolei of China in action. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Rio Azuma of Japan and Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nyjah Huston of the United States in action. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim So-Yeong of South Korea and Kong Hee-Yong of South Korea in action during the match against Jongkolphan Kititharakul of Thailand and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ana Derek of Croatia in action on the beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ricardo Suzuki of Japan in action. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Stephanie Kershaw of Australia in action with Maria Lopez of Spain. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Laura van der Heijden of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Competitors in action. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Svetlana Soluianova of the Russian Olympic Committee stands-up during her fight against Virginia Fuchs of the United States. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luis Palma of Honduras celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Henry Romero
South Korea handball coach Jae Won Kang looks dejected after Sweden wins the match. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos of France in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soo Wai Yam Minnie of Hong Kong in action against Maria Xiao of Spain. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhang Changning of China in action with Cansu Ozbay of Turkey. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Odette Giuffrida of Italy in action against Uta Abe of Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Dante Exum of Australia in action with Jahlil Okafor of Nigeria. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Catherine Nanziri of Uganda in action against Tsukimi Namiki of Japan. Pool via REUTERS/Luis Robayo
Silje Solberg of Norway in action in handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gold medallist An San of South Korea, gold medallist Jang Minhee of South Korea and gold medallist Kang Chae Young of South Korea celebrate on the podium. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Marianne Vos of the Netherlands in action during the Women's Road Race. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Igor Reizlin of Ukraine celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
William Shaner of the United States in action. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reka Pupp of Hungary in action against Park Da-Sol of South Korea. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Andrea Santarelli of Italy celebrates after competing. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Luuka Jones of New Zealand in action in canoe slalom heats. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Yamato Fujita of Japan celebrates with teammates. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Bronze medallist Yang Haoran of China stands on the podium as a volunteer receives medical attention. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ebrar Karakurt of Turkey in action. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Lee Kiefer of the United States in action against Yuka Ueno of Japan. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Riders in action during the Women's Road Race. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Michelle Kroppen of Germany, Charline Schwarz of Germany and Lisa Unruh of Germany during competition. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
She Tingmao of China and Wang Han of China in action. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Jessica Fox of Australia in action. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Natalia Partyka of Poland in action against Dina Meshref of Egypt. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her first round match against Zheng Saisai of China. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistan in action against Chen Daxiang of China. Pool via REUTERS/Luis Robayo
Takuma Yoshida of Japan in action against Johnny Hooper of the United States. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A spectator at the finish of the Women's Road Race. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Chelsie Giles of Britain in action against Uta Abe of Japan. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Kolohe Andino of the United States in action. Pool via REUTERS/Olivier Morin
