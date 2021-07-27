Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27
Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down after the women's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A rainbow is seen over the city during the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Gold medalists of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists of the United States in women's team gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the final, after she pulled out of the team event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action in the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Jolanda Neff of Switzerland celebrates winning gold in women's mountain bike. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in handball action against Brazil. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan in action before taking gold in women's 59kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Zeyad Eashash of Jordan in action against Merven Clair of Mauritius in men's welterweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action in men's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Xue Chen of China and Wang Xinxin of China in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Clarisse Agbegnenou of France celebrates with Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia after the gold medal match in women's 63kg judo. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Silver medalists Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of the United States celebrate on the podium in women's team gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Japan players pose with their gold medals in women's softball. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brad Tandy of South Africa is seen at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rafael Alba Castillo of Cuba celebrates winning bronze with his coach in men's +80kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A child is seen in the stand during the New Zealand and Sweden women's soccer match. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Gold medallist Ricarda Funk of Germany celebrates on the podium in women's K1 canoe slalom. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Julia Roddar of Sweden in action with Ria Percival of New Zealand in women's soccer. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Gold medalist Maude Charron of Canada and silver medalist Giorgia Bordignon of Italy react in women's 64kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Tina Punzel of Germany and Christina Wassen of Germany in action in women's 10m platform synchro diving final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Canada players celebrate win over Mexico during the women's softball bronze medal game. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yasemin Anagoz of Turkey in action during individual archery. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lydia Jacoby of the United States, Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and Lilly King of the United States put their masks on as they pose in the podium with their gold, silver and bronze medal respectively at the 100m breaststroke medal ceremony....more
Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea during the mixed 10m air pistol team qualification. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Park Eunjin of South Korea and An Hyejin of South Korea celebrate after the match in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Alex Wolf of the United States in action against South Africa during group A water polo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The referee gestures in front of empty seats as the Russian Olympic Committee plays Argentina in women's pool B volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jolanda Annen of Switzerland, Barbara Riveros of Chile and Nicole van der Kaay of New Zealand in action during the distance triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates victory in the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Sakura Kametani of Japan reacts in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Raul Must of Estonia eyes the shuttlecock during the match against Pablo Abian of Spain in men's singles badminton. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Yusuke Ishijima of Japan in action with Daniele Lupo of Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley
Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event as tropical storm Nepartak is approaching Japan's mainland. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Maki Takada of Japan is seen as the basketball hits the rim in the women's basketball match against France. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Erika Mercado of Argentina in action with Natalya Goncharova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Irina Fetisova of the Russian Olympic Committee in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jessica Learmonth of Britain in action in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Arina Fedorovtseva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Athletes compete in women's triathlon in front of a life-size Unicorn Gundam statue in rainfall and wind caused by tropical storm Nepartak. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mayuko Ishitate of Japan in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Athletes in action in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Erika Mercado of Argentina in action in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Yui Sunami of Japan receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Flora Duffy of Bermuda, Jessica Learmonth of Britain and Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain celebrate at the finish line in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Gabriel Medina of Brazil in action during Heat 2 in men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Next Slideshows
Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing
Four police officers delivered wrenching testimony on their struggle to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's...
Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets
Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the...
China's Henan province reels after deadly flooding
Residents in Central China assess the damage after record flooding killed at least 63, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.
At 46, gymnast Chusovitina bids farewell, again, after eighth Games
Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo but following the opening day of the women's competition,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swathes of northern California
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns almost 200,000 acres.
Senior women vie for Ms. Texas Senior America pageant crown
Women celebrate the aging process as they compete for the title of Ms. Texas Senior America 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing
Four police officers delivered wrenching testimony on their struggle to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters, describing to lawmakers how they were beaten, taunted with racial insults from rioters and faced threats like "kill him with his own gun."
Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets
Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.
China's Henan province reels after deadly flooding
Residents in Central China assess the damage after record flooding killed at least 63, cut off power and forced the relocation of more than 1 million people.
At 46, gymnast Chusovitina bids farewell, again, after eighth Games
Uzbek gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games in Tokyo but following the opening day of the women's competition, she bid a tearful farewell after failing to make the cut for the vault final.
Thousands descend on UK music festival amid rise in COVID cases
Thousands of people poured into the grounds of the four-day Latitude music festival in eastern England, one of the biggest gatherings since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted last week.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 26
Highlights from July 26 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
In the ashes of Oregon's Bootleg Fire
Scenes of devastation after the Bootleg Fire, located about 250 miles south of Portland, ripped through more than 400,000 acres of drought-parched brush and timber and destroyed at least 67 homes near the California border.