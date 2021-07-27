Edition:
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27

Silver medallist Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask looks down after the women's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A rainbow is seen over the city during the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Gold medalists of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium with silver medalists of the United States in women's team gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles of the United States wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a medical station during the final, after she pulled out of the team event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action in the men's shortboard surfing gold medal match. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Jolanda Neff of Switzerland celebrates winning gold in women's mountain bike. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in handball action against Brazil. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kuo Hsing-Chun of Taiwan in action before taking gold in women's 59kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Zeyad Eashash of Jordan in action against Merven Clair of Mauritius in men's welterweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Joseph Schooling of Singapore in action in men's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Xue Chen of China and Wang Xinxin of China in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Clarisse Agbegnenou of France celebrates with Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia after the gold medal match in women's 63kg judo. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Silver medalists Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of the United States celebrate on the podium in women's team gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during the 64kg group B weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Japan players pose with their gold medals in women's softball. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brad Tandy of South Africa is seen at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Rafael Alba Castillo of Cuba celebrates winning bronze with his coach in men's +80kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A child is seen in the stand during the New Zealand and Sweden women's soccer match. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Gold medallist Ricarda Funk of Germany celebrates on the podium in women's K1 canoe slalom. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Julia Roddar of Sweden in action with Ria Percival of New Zealand in women's soccer. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Gold medalist Maude Charron of Canada and silver medalist Giorgia Bordignon of Italy react in women's 64kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tina Punzel of Germany and Christina Wassen of Germany in action in women's 10m platform synchro diving final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Canada players celebrate win over Mexico during the women's softball bronze medal game. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Yasemin Anagoz of Turkey in action during individual archery. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Lydia Jacoby of the United States, Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and Lilly King of the United States put their masks on as they pose in the podium with their gold, silver and bronze medal respectively at the 100m breaststroke medal ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Zach Harting of the United States in action during the 200m butterfly semifinals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea during the mixed 10m air pistol team qualification. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Park Eunjin of South Korea and An Hyejin of South Korea celebrate after the match in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Alex Wolf of the United States in action against South Africa during group A water polo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The referee gestures in front of empty seats as the Russian Olympic Committee plays Argentina in women's pool B volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Jolanda Annen of Switzerland, Barbara Riveros of Chile and Nicole van der Kaay of New Zealand in action during the distance triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates victory in the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Sakura Kametani of Japan reacts in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Raul Must of Estonia eyes the shuttlecock during the match against Pablo Abian of Spain in men's singles badminton. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Yusuke Ishijima of Japan in action with Daniele Lupo of Italy in men's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event as tropical storm Nepartak is approaching Japan's mainland. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Maki Takada of Japan is seen as the basketball hits the rim in the women's basketball match against France. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Erika Mercado of Argentina in action with Natalya Goncharova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Irina Fetisova of the Russian Olympic Committee in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Jessica Learmonth of Britain in action in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Arina Fedorovtseva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Athletes compete in women's triathlon in front of a life-size Unicorn Gundam statue in rainfall and wind caused by tropical storm Nepartak.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Mayuko Ishitate of Japan in action in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Athletes in action in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Erika Mercado of Argentina in action in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Yui Sunami of Japan receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in women's handball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Flora Duffy of Bermuda, Jessica Learmonth of Britain and Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain celebrate at the finish line in women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Gabriel Medina of Brazil in action during Heat 2 in men's shortboard surfing. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

