Wed Jul 28, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 28

Kathleen Ledecky of the United States in action in women's 1500m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland during the men's 49er sailing. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Simone Biles and Mykayla Skinner of the United States pose while watching the men's artistic gymnastics individual all-around finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Megumi Murakami of Japan in action in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Kristof Milak of Hungary poses with his gold medal on the podium in men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany on her horse Dalera poses with her gold medal at the dressage team medal ceremony. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Xinyan Wang of China in action against Kyoko Kudo of Japan during water polo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Sweden players defend a shot taken by Miguel Martins of Portugal in men's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift during the men's 73kg group competition. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Nikoloz Sherazadishvili of Spain in action against Marcus Nyman of Sweden in men's 90kg judo. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Yufei Zhang of China at the 200m butterfly semifinals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Gold medallist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan places the medal around his neck on the podium alongside silver medallist Xiao Ruoteng of China following the men's artistic individual all around finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger of Germany during the 3m springboard synchro final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Andreas Palicka of Sweden in action during their handball match against Portugal. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Kathleen Ledecky of the United States in action during the 1500m freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action against Australia in rugby sevens. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Kristof Milak of Hungary in action in men's 200m butterfly finals. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Edrice Adebayo of the United States scores a basket against Iran. Pool via REUTERS/Charlie Niebergall

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Kurt Walker of Ireland sustains an injury during his fight against Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in men's featherweight boxing. Pool via REUTERS/Frank Franklin Ii

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Hanna Granitzki of Germany looks on as they prepare to defend against a penalty corner against Ireland in women's hockey. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Enrique Figueroa and Gretchen Ortiz of Puerto Rico during mixed nacra 17 sailing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Chad Le Clos of South Africa during the 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The women's 1500m freestyle medal ceremony during the national anthem of the United States. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands celebrates winning gold at the individual time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Kathleen Ledecky of the United States gets ready before the 1500m freestyle final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Kathleen Ledecky of the United States reacts after winning women's 1500m freestyle final. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Kento Yoshida of Japan in action against Ziad Elsissy of Egypt in men's team sabre fencing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after winning women's 200m freestyle. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Allar Raja of Estonia and Tonu Endrekson of Estonia react after competing in men's quadruple sculls. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Krisztian Toth of Hungary in action against Popole Misenga of the Refugee Olympic Team in men's 90kg judo. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts in women's 200m individual medley final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Nick Hoag of Canada in action with Amir Ghafour of Iran in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Gold medallists Hugo Boucheron of France and Matthieu Androdias of France celebrate with their medals in men's double sculls. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in action during the match against Evgeniya Kosetskaya of the Russian Olympic Committee in women's badminton singles. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Husain Al Sayyad of Bahrain in action with Henrik Toft Hansen of Denmark and Magnus Landin Jacobsen of Denmark in men's handball. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Aron Szilagyi of Hungary in action in men's team sabre fencing semifinals. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
United States basketball coach Gregg Popovich reacts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Jane Nicholas of the Cook Islands in action during canoe slalom heats. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Emma Norsgaard of Denmark in action in women's time trial cycling. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Tina Graudina of Latvia and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia celebrate winning their match against Brazil in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
A general view of the fight of  Duke Ragan of the United States against Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan in men's featherweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Stefan Kung of Switzerland during the men's individual cycling time trial. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Mima Ito of Japan prepares to serve the ball against Jeon Ji-Hee of South Korea during the table tennis semifinals. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Deng Weiyun of China in action during trap shooting qualifications. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine cools off during her quarterfinal match against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their tennis singles quarterfinal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts during the 200m individual swimming medley final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Lucio Cinti Luna of Argentina during their rugby sevens semifinal against Fiji. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Yuta Iwashita of Japan saves a shot taken by Mohammad Sanad of Egypt during handball group b action. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Dmitriy Danilenko of the Russian Olympic Committee in action against Mohab Samer of Egypt during the team sabre round 5-8 fencing competition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Netherlands' head coach Arno Havenga speaks to team members during their water polo match against Spain. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
