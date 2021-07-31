Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 31
Rim Nakamura of Japan in action during the BMX freestyle. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gold medallist Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal during the men's 100m butterfly medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Armand Duplantis of Sweden in action during the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hailey Hernandez of the United States in action during the semifinal women's 3m springboard. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors in action during the triathlon mixed team relay final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands in action during the men's RS:X sailing medal race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Athletes shelter from the sun after round 1 of the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ivan Litvinovich of Belarus in action during the men's individual trampoline final. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Marizen Marais of South Africa during the match against India in women's hockey. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Xiaojun Lyu of China in action during men's 81kg weighlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Teddy Riner of France hugs Romane Dicko of France after she won her Judo mixed team semifinal match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Rustam Ukumanov of Kazakhstan in action against Aleksandar Ivovic of Montenegro during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kajetan Duszynski of Poland celebrates after the team won the gold medal in the mixed 4 x 400m relay. REUTERS/Phil NobleY
Fans and relatives welcome Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui, who won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle, upon his arrival at home in Tunis, Tunisia July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl wearing a protective mask is seen on an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. ...more
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in the men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Maykel Masso of Cuba in action during the men's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Shiray Kaka of New Zealand and Michaela Blyde of New Zealand react after New Zealand won gold in the women's rugby sevens. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica in action woman's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action during the men's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A spectator wearing a protective face mask sits in the empty stadium during the bronze medal match between Fiji and Britain in the women's rugby sevens. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fe Garay of Brazil in action during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Daniel Stahl of Sweden in action during the men's discus final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Giles Scott of Britain in action during the men's finn sailing event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Karim Florent Laghouag of France reacts on his horse Triton Fontaine during the individual dressage event. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Patty Mills of Australia scores a basket during the men's basketball game against Germany. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of...more
Max Irving of the United States in action during the men's water polo game against Hungary. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Masato Morishita of Japan pitches to Ramiro Pena of Mexico during the opening round of men's baseball. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Gold medallists James Guy of Britain, Adam Peaty of Britain, Anna Hopkin of Britain and Kathleen Dawson of Britain celebrate during the mixed 4 x 400m medley relay medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Piotr Lisek of Poland reacts after competing in the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Emily Seebohm of Australia in action during the women's 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Savannah Fitzpatrick of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina during women's hockey. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Anthony Jeanjean of France in action during the men's park seeding BMX freesstyle. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan lies on the ground during his fight against Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan during men's lightweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Freestyle - Men's Park - Seeding - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kenneth Tencio of Costa Rica in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Shoichiro Mukai of Japan scores a point against Eduard Trippel of Germany during the mixed team judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Erkand Qerimaj of Albania in action during men's 81kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Kathleen Ledecky of the United States puts her hand on her chest during the medal ceremony for women's 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Kim Ji-Yeon of South Korea in action against Liza Pusztai of Hungary during women's team sabre fencing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kathleen Dawson and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Martin Famera of Spain in action against Australia during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Athletes compete during the preliminary round of the men's 100m. REUTERS/Peter Jebautzke
Rory McIlroy of Ireland in action during the men's individual golf. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Yaime Perez of Cuba in action during the women's discus throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Christina Clemons of the United States before competing in Heat 4 of the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Florent Manaudou of France in action during the men's 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Rustam Ukumanov of Kazakhstan in action against Petar Tesanovic of Montenegro during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during badminton women's doubles. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action during men's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia celebrate winning the first set during the match against Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
