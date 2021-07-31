Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jul 31, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 31

Rim Nakamura of Japan in action during the BMX freestyle. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gold medallist Caeleb Dressel of the United States poses with his medal during the men's 100m butterfly medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Armand Duplantis of Sweden in action during the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Hailey Hernandez of the United States in action during the semifinal women's 3m springboard. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Competitors in action during the triathlon mixed team relay final. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands in action during the men's RS:X sailing medal race. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Athletes shelter from the sun after round 1 of the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Ivan Litvinovich of Belarus in action during the men's individual trampoline final. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Marizen Marais of South Africa during the match against India in women's hockey. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Xiaojun Lyu of China in action during men's 81kg weighlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Teddy Riner of France hugs Romane Dicko of France after she won her Judo mixed team semifinal match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Rustam Ukumanov of Kazakhstan in action against Aleksandar Ivovic of Montenegro during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kajetan Duszynski of Poland celebrates after the team won the gold medal in the mixed 4 x 400m relay. REUTERS/Phil NobleY

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Fans and relatives welcome Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui, who won the Olympic swimming gold medal in the men's 400m freestyle, upon his arrival at home in Tunis, Tunisia July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A girl wearing a protective mask is seen on an Olympic rings monument outside the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in the men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Maykel Masso of Cuba in action during the men's long jump qualification. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Shiray Kaka of New Zealand and Michaela Blyde of New Zealand react after New Zealand won gold in the women's rugby sevens. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica in action woman's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action during the men's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A spectator wearing a protective face mask sits in the empty stadium during the bronze medal match between Fiji and Britain in the women's rugby sevens. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Fe Garay of Brazil in action during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Fe Garay of Brazil in action during women's volleyball. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daniel Stahl of Sweden in action during the men's discus final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Giles Scott of Britain in action during the men's finn sailing event. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Karim Florent Laghouag of France reacts on his horse Triton Fontaine during the individual dressage event. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m final. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Patty Mills of Australia scores a basket during the men's basketball game against Germany. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland before competing in the woman's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Max Irving of the United States in action during the men's water polo game against Hungary. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Masato Morishita of Japan pitches to Ramiro Pena of Mexico during the opening round of men's baseball. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gold medallists James Guy of Britain, Adam Peaty of Britain, Anna Hopkin of Britain and Kathleen Dawson of Britain celebrate during the mixed 4 x 400m medley relay medal ceremony. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Piotr Lisek of Poland reacts after competing in the men's pole vault qualification. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Emily Seebohm of Australia in action during the women's 200m backstroke final. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Savannah Fitzpatrick of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina during women's hockey. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Anthony Jeanjean of France in action during the men's park seeding BMX freesstyle. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan lies on the ground during his fight against Elnur Abduraimov of Uzbekistan during men's lightweight boxing. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Freestyle - Men's Park - Seeding - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 31, 2021. Kenneth Tencio of Costa Rica in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Shoichiro Mukai of Japan scores a point against Eduard Trippel of Germany during the mixed team judo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Erkand Qerimaj of Albania in action during men's 81kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kathleen Ledecky of the United States puts her hand on her chest during the medal ceremony for women's 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kim Ji-Yeon of South Korea in action against Liza Pusztai of Hungary during women's team sabre fencing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Rim Nakamura of Japan in action during men's park seeding BMX freestyle. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kathleen Dawson and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Martin Famera of Spain in action against Australia during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Athletes compete during the preliminary round of the men's 100m. REUTERS/Peter Jebautzke

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Rory McIlroy of Ireland in action during the men's individual golf. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Yaime Perez of Cuba in action during the women's discus throw qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Christina Clemons of the United States before competing in Heat 4 of the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Florent Manaudou of France in action during the men's 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Rustam Ukumanov of Kazakhstan in action against Petar Tesanovic of Montenegro during men's water polo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during badminton women's doubles. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action during men's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia celebrate winning the first set during the match against Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
