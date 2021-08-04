Tokyo Olympics from above
Liao Qiuyun of China in action during women's 55kg weightlifting, July 26. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Lomi Muleta of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Sonja Vasic of Serbia in action with Alba Torrens, Cristina Ouvina Modrego and Cristina Ouvina Modrego of Spain during women's basketball, July 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Silvija Popovic of Serbia in action against Kenya during women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam, July 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Aveni Miguel of Angola reacts to a false start leading to his disqualification during the men's 100m preliminary round, July 31. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during men's 81kg judo, July 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Kathleen Dawson of Britain and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley replay, July 31. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sue Bird of the United States on the floor after sustaining an injury during the game against Japan in women's basketball, July 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle final, July 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Patrick Franziska of Germany in action against Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan during men's team table tennis semifinals, August 4. Pool via REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during women's 64kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Paige McPherson of the United States in action against Matea Jelic of Croatia during women's welterweight taekwondo, July 26. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ryan Owens of Britain in action during men's team sprint, August 3. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Earvin Ngapeth of France in action with Bruno Lima and Cristian Poglajen of Argentina during men's volleyball, July 28. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan during men's water polo, August 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in action against Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan during women's 68kg freestyle wrestling, August 2. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Elisabeth Seitz of Germany in action on the uneven bars, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic react during the men's +100kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan during the men's heavyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
General view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon, August 4. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley, July 25. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Andreas Palicka of Sweden in action against Portugal during men's handball, July 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Samuel Mikulak of the United States in action on the parallel bars, July 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles, July 31. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
Caterina Bosetti and Ofelia Malinov of Italy in action during the game against Argentina in women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Serbia players in a huddle before the game against China in women's basketball, August 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma
The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city...
Wildfires rage across Greece
More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.
Watching the Olympic Games from afar
Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.
Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools
People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across...
Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice
Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.
Olympic athletes make on-field gestures
While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any political gestures on the podium.