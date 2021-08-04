Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 11:55am EDT

Tokyo Olympics from above

Liao Qiuyun of China in action during women's 55kg weightlifting, July 26. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Liao Qiuyun of China in action during women's 55kg weightlifting, July 26. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Liao Qiuyun of China in action during women's 55kg weightlifting, July 26. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Close
1 / 29
Lomi Muleta of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Lomi Muleta of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Lomi Muleta of Ethiopia in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 29
Sonja Vasic of Serbia in action with Alba Torrens, Cristina Ouvina Modrego and Cristina Ouvina Modrego of Spain during women's basketball, July 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sonja Vasic of Serbia in action with Alba Torrens, Cristina Ouvina Modrego and Cristina Ouvina Modrego of Spain during women's basketball, July 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Sonja Vasic of Serbia in action with Alba Torrens, Cristina Ouvina Modrego and Cristina Ouvina Modrego of Spain during women's basketball, July 29. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 29
Silvija Popovic of Serbia in action against Kenya during women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Silvija Popovic of Serbia in action against Kenya during women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Silvija Popovic of Serbia in action against Kenya during women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 29
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam, July 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam, July 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam, July 25. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 29
Aveni Miguel of Angola reacts to a false start leading to his disqualification during the men's 100m preliminary round, July 31. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Aveni Miguel of Angola reacts to a false start leading to his disqualification during the men's 100m preliminary round, July 31. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Aveni Miguel of Angola reacts to a false start leading to his disqualification during the men's 100m preliminary round, July 31. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 29
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Tara Davis of the United States in action during the women's long jump final, August 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 29
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during men's 81kg judo, July 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during men's 81kg judo, July 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Shamil Borchashvili of Austria celebrates after winning against Sagi Muki of Israel during men's 81kg judo, July 27. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 29
Kathleen Dawson of Britain and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley replay, July 31. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Kathleen Dawson of Britain and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley replay, July 31. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Kathleen Dawson of Britain and Adam Peaty of Britain in action during the mixed 4 X 100m medley replay, July 31. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 29
Sue Bird of the United States on the floor after sustaining an injury during the game against Japan in women's basketball, July 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sue Bird of the United States on the floor after sustaining an injury during the game against Japan in women's basketball, July 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Sue Bird of the United States on the floor after sustaining an injury during the game against Japan in women's basketball, July 30. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 29
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle final, July 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle final, July 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle final, July 29. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
11 / 29
Patrick Franziska of Germany in action against Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan during men's team table tennis semifinals, August 4. Pool via REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier

Patrick Franziska of Germany in action against Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan during men's team table tennis semifinals, August 4. Pool via REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Patrick Franziska of Germany in action against Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan during men's team table tennis semifinals, August 4. Pool via REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier
Close
12 / 29
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during women's 64kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during women's 64kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Sema Ludrick Rivas of Nicaragua reacts after failing a lift during women's 64kg weightlifting. Pool via REUTERS/Chris Graythen
Close
13 / 29
Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Diogo Soares of Brazil in action on the horizontal bar July 24. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 29
Paige McPherson of the United States in action against Matea Jelic of Croatia during women's welterweight taekwondo, July 26. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Paige McPherson of the United States in action against Matea Jelic of Croatia during women's welterweight taekwondo, July 26. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Paige McPherson of the United States in action against Matea Jelic of Croatia during women's welterweight taekwondo, July 26. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 29
Ryan Owens of Britain in action during men's team sprint, August 3. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Ryan Owens of Britain in action during men's team sprint, August 3. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Ryan Owens of Britain in action during men's team sprint, August 3. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
16 / 29
Earvin Ngapeth of France in action with Bruno Lima and Cristian Poglajen of Argentina during men's volleyball, July 28. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Earvin Ngapeth of France in action with Bruno Lima and Cristian Poglajen of Argentina during men's volleyball, July 28. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Earvin Ngapeth of France in action with Bruno Lima and Cristian Poglajen of Argentina during men's volleyball, July 28. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
17 / 29
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan during men's water polo, August 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan during men's water polo, August 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Rhys Howden of Australia scores against Pavel Lipilin of Kazakhstan during men's water polo, August 2. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 29
Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in action against Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan during women's 68kg freestyle wrestling, August 2. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in action against Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan during women's 68kg freestyle wrestling, August 2. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in action against Elis Manolova of Azerbaijan during women's 68kg freestyle wrestling, August 2. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
19 / 29
Elisabeth Seitz of Germany in action on the uneven bars, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Elisabeth Seitz of Germany in action on the uneven bars, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Elisabeth Seitz of Germany in action on the uneven bars, August 1. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 29
Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic react during the men's +100kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic react during the men's +100kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Hisayoshi Harasawa of Japan and Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic react during the men's +100kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
21 / 29
Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan during the men's heavyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan during the men's heavyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Abner Teixeira of Brazil celebrates after winning the fight against Hussein Iashaish of Jordan during the men's heavyweight boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 29
General view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon, August 4. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

General view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon, August 4. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
General view during heat 3 of the men's 100m decathlon, August 4. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
23 / 29
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley, July 25. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley, July 25. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley, July 25. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
24 / 29
Andreas Palicka of Sweden in action against Portugal during men's handball, July 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Andreas Palicka of Sweden in action against Portugal during men's handball, July 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Andreas Palicka of Sweden in action against Portugal during men's handball, July 28. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 29
Samuel Mikulak of the United States in action on the parallel bars, July 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Samuel Mikulak of the United States in action on the parallel bars, July 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, July 24, 2021
Samuel Mikulak of the United States in action on the parallel bars, July 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
26 / 29
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles, July 31. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles, July 31. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia in action during the match with Greysia Polii of Indonesia against Lee So-Hee of South Korea and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea during women's badminton doubles, July 31. Pool via REUTERS/Lintao Zhang
Close
27 / 29
Caterina Bosetti and Ofelia Malinov of Italy in action during the game against Argentina in women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Caterina Bosetti and Ofelia Malinov of Italy in action during the game against Argentina in women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Caterina Bosetti and Ofelia Malinov of Italy in action during the game against Argentina in women's volleyball, July 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 29
Serbia players in a huddle before the game against China in women's basketball, August 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Serbia players in a huddle before the game against China in women's basketball, August 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Serbia players in a huddle before the game against China in women's basketball, August 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents...

Next Slideshows

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city...

11:10am EDT
Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.

8:28am EDT
Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.

12:19am EDT
Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across...

Aug 03 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4

Highlights from August 4 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.

Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Memorable moments from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city destroyed.

Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across Canada.

Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any political gestures on the podium.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast