Fri Jul 3, 2020

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show, performed by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad), for people inside a car in order to maintain social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus, at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies. Audience members will drive into a garage in Tokyo, one car at a time, and listen to a murder story and sound effects blared out of speakers, as actors dressed as monsters bang on the side of the vehicle and spray fake blood over the windows. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. The performance group Kowagarasetai - which roughly translates as the "scare squad" - is hoping to frighten as many as 11 carloads of people a day at weekends in July and hopefully August, coordinator Kenta Iawana said. Each group will pay up to 9,000 yen ($84) for the experience, he added. Shows last for about 15 minutes until the shutter goes up and another group comes in, and customers without a car can borrow one. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. The performance group Kowagarasetai - which roughly translates as the "scare squad" - is hoping to frighten as many as 11 carloads of people a day at weekends in July and hopefully August, coordinator Kenta Iawana said. Each group will pay up to 9,000 yen ($84) for the experience, he added. Shows last for about 15 minutes until the shutter goes up and another group comes in, and customers without a car can borrow one. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls put makeup on before a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. Kowagarasetai put on regular walk-in shows at theme parks before the pandemic. But bookings dried up as venues closed and people stayed home. They have tried socially-distanced shows, but performers had to stay two meters away so it was all a "bit boring" said Iawana. "The drive-in will let people experience our haunted house shows," he told Reuters. "We might continue them even after the coronavirus has gone." REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls put makeup on before a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. Kowagarasetai put on regular walk-in shows at theme parks before the pandemic. But bookings dried up as venues closed and people stayed home. They have tried socially-distanced shows, but performers had to stay two meters away so it was all a "bit boring" said Iawana. "The drive-in will let people experience our haunted house shows," he told Reuters. "We might continue them even after the coronavirus has gone." REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad) at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad) at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bloody hand prints are seen on the surface of a car after a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Bloody hand prints are seen on the surface of a car after a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls disinfect their hands before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls disinfect their hands before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls stretch before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls stretch before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls pose for a photograph before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls pose for a photograph before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
