Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show, performed by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad), for people inside a car in order to maintain social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus, at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies. Audience members will drive into a garage in Tokyo, one car at a time, and listen to a murder story and sound effects blared out of speakers, as actors dressed as monsters bang on the side of the vehicle and spray fake blood over the windows. REUTERS/Issei Kato

