Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show, performed by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad), for people inside a car in order to maintain social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus, at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3,...more
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. The performance group Kowagarasetai - which roughly translates as the "scare squad" - is hoping to frighten as many as 11...more
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls put makeup on before a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. Kowagarasetai put on regular walk-in shows at theme parks before the pandemic. But bookings dried up as venues closed and...more
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show by Kowagarasetai (Scare Squad) at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show at a garage in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bloody hand prints are seen on the surface of a car after a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls perform during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie performs during a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actor Ayaka Imaide prepares zombie makeup before her performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls disinfect their hands before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies and ghouls stretch before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An actor dressed as a zombie is seen before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actors dressed as zombies or ghouls pose for a photograph before their performance at a drive-in haunted house show in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums
Fans cheer from home as some sports resume behind closed doors.
International Yoga Day
The ancient discipline is celebrated across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants
Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Isolated Amazon tribe fears coronavirus infection
Soldiers handed out masks and nurses tested for COVID-19 in a military operation to protect isolated tribes including the Yanomami in the Amazon rainforest, where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence.
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.
America reckons with Confederate legacy
Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Hollywood weighs how to foster lasting Black inclusion
Reuters asked actors, directors, writers and producers what changes they would like to see in response to the renewed push for racial equality in the United States.