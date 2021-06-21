Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin
Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A replica of an ahtletes' room at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A recreation center is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the entrance of the fitness center. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitizers at the doping control station. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residential buildings are seen behind road signs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bathroom is pictured at the village plaza. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-Olympics group members display banners as they stage a rally next to the village plaza while media take part in a press tour inside the facility. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Trash bins in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Partitions installed at the fitness center. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model shows an online order application on a smart phone at the village plaza cafe and internet lounge. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A bathroom in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
The main dining hall. Organizers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls - the largest with a capacity to seat 4,500 people. But now, organizers will ask athletes to dine alone, maintain social distancing with...more
A bank at the village plaza. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A processing room of the doping control station. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A news conference room. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the doping control station. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view of the fever clinic (front) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A room at the fever clinic isolation area. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Chairs and a table are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
The village plaza cafe & internet lounge with call center. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A courier counter at the village plaza. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A fountain is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
