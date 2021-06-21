Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 21, 2021 | 1:16pm EDT

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 29
A replica of an ahtletes' room at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A replica of an ahtletes' room at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A replica of an ahtletes' room at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 29
A recreation center is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A recreation center is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A recreation center is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 29
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 29
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the entrance of the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the entrance of the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the entrance of the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 29
A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitizers at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitizers at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitizers at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 29
Residential buildings are seen behind road signs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Residential buildings are seen behind road signs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Residential buildings are seen behind road signs. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 29
A bathroom is pictured at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A bathroom is pictured at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A bathroom is pictured at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 29
Anti-Olympics group members display banners as they stage a rally next to the village plaza while media take part in a press tour inside the facility.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Anti-Olympics group members display banners as they stage a rally next to the village plaza while media take part in a press tour inside the facility.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Anti-Olympics group members display banners as they stage a rally next to the village plaza while media take part in a press tour inside the facility.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 29
Trash bins in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Trash bins in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Trash bins in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 29
Partitions installed at the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Partitions installed at the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Partitions installed at the fitness center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 29
A model shows an online order application on a smart phone at the village plaza cafe and internet lounge.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model shows an online order application on a smart phone at the village plaza cafe and internet lounge.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A model shows an online order application on a smart phone at the village plaza cafe and internet lounge.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 29
A bathroom in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

A bathroom in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A bathroom in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 29
The main dining hall. Organizers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls - the largest with a capacity to seat 4,500 people. But now, organizers will ask athletes to dine alone, maintain social distancing with others, and wipe down surfaces after eating to curb the spread of the virus. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The main dining hall. Organizers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls - the largest with a capacity to seat 4,500 people. But now, organizers will ask athletes to dine alone, maintain social distancing with...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
The main dining hall. Organizers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls - the largest with a capacity to seat 4,500 people. But now, organizers will ask athletes to dine alone, maintain social distancing with others, and wipe down surfaces after eating to curb the spread of the virus. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 29
A bank at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A bank at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A bank at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 29
A processing room of the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A processing room of the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A processing room of the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 29
A news conference room.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A news conference room.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A news conference room.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 29
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures at the doping control station.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 29
A general view of the fever clinic (front) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A general view of the fever clinic (front) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A general view of the fever clinic (front) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 29
A room at the fever clinic isolation area.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A room at the fever clinic isolation area.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A room at the fever clinic isolation area.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 29
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Residential buildings of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 29
A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 29
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 29
Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
24 / 29
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A general view of residential buildings for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
25 / 29
Chairs and a table are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Chairs and a table are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
Chairs and a table are pictured in a residential unit for athletes. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
Close
26 / 29
The village plaza cafe & internet lounge with call center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The village plaza cafe & internet lounge with call center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
The village plaza cafe & internet lounge with call center.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
27 / 29
A courier counter at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A courier counter at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A courier counter at the village plaza.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
28 / 29
A fountain is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A fountain is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
A fountain is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York...

Next Slideshows

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to...

1:11pm EDT
Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal this week have killed several people and forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

11:52am EDT
Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Divers remove abandoned fishing nets causing coral bleaching in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand.

11:46am EDT
Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

8:58am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to enter.

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Deadly flash floods hit Nepal

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal this week have killed several people and forced hundreds of residents to flee their homes.

Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Ghost fishing nets threaten Thai coral

Divers remove abandoned fishing nets causing coral bleaching in a protected area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection

Americans mark Juneteenth with marches, music and reflection

The United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Ukrainian couple split after 123 days handcuffed together

Ukrainian couple split after 123 days handcuffed together

Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova, who handcuffed themselves together for 123 days, have decided to break up after an experiment they say brought home uncomfortable truths.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast