Mon Jun 11, 2018

Tony Awards red carpet

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

1 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
1 / 40
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2 / 40
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

3 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3 / 40
Laurie Mecalf. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

4 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Laurie Mecalf. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
4 / 40
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

5 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
5 / 40
Claire Danes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

6 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Claire Danes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
6 / 40
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

7 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7 / 40
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

8 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
8 / 40
Carey Mulligan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

9 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Carey Mulligan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9 / 40
David Zinn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

10 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
David Zinn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
10 / 40
Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

11 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
11 / 40
Thalia and Tommy Mottola. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

12 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Thalia and Tommy Mottola. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
12 / 40
Rachel Bloom. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

13 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Rachel Bloom. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
13 / 40
Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

14 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bruce Springsteen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14 / 40
Lauren Ridloff. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

15 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Lauren Ridloff. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
15 / 40
Ashley Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

16 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Ashley Park. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
16 / 40
Christine Baranski. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

17 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Christine Baranski. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17 / 40
Katrina Lenk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

18 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Katrina Lenk. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18 / 40
Taylor Louderman. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

19 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Taylor Louderman. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
19 / 40
Tituss Burgess (R) and guest. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

20 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tituss Burgess (R) and guest. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
20 / 40
(L-R) Lucas Leguizamo, Allegra Leguizamo, Justine Maurer, and John Leguizamo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

21 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
(L-R) Lucas Leguizamo, Allegra Leguizamo, Justine Maurer, and John Leguizamo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
21 / 40
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

22 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
22 / 40
Rachel Brosnahan (L), Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

23 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan (L), Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
23 / 40
Denise Gough. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

24 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Denise Gough. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
24 / 40
Lauren Ambrose. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

25 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Lauren Ambrose. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
25 / 40
Jamie Parker and his wife Deborah Crowe. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

26 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Jamie Parker and his wife Deborah Crowe. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
26 / 40
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

27 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Wayne Coyne and Katy Weaver. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
27 / 40
Sound designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylenski. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

28 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Sound designer Peter Hylenski and wife Suzanne Hylenski. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
28 / 40
Stephanie Styles. REUTERS/Brendan Amcdermid

29 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Stephanie Styles. REUTERS/Brendan Amcdermid
29 / 40
Nikki M. James. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

30 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Nikki M. James. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
30 / 40
Renee Fleming. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

31 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Renee Fleming. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
31 / 40
Tatiana Maslany. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

32 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tatiana Maslany. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
32 / 40
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

33 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
33 / 40
Laura Osnes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

34 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Laura Osnes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
34 / 40
Jenna Ushkowitz. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

35 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Jenna Ushkowitz. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
35 / 40
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

36 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
36 / 40
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

37 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
37 / 40
Marissa Jaret Winokur. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

38 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Marissa Jaret Winokur. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
38 / 40
Tatiana Maslany (L) and Lindsay Mendez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

39 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Tatiana Maslany (L) and Lindsay Mendez. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
39 / 40
Jordan Roth. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

40 / 40

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Jordan Roth. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
40 / 40
Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent debuts their Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection.

Jun 07 2018
Ocean's 8 premiere

Ocean's 8 premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Ocean's 8," a spin-off of the Ocean's trilogy, in New York.

Jun 05 2018
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

On the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Jun 05 2018
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Jun 04 2018

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala

At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.

Golden State Warriors championship parade

Golden State Warriors championship parade

The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

The Washington Capitals parade through the streets as they celebrate their first Stanley Cup title.

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

Historic U.S.-North Korea summit

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost

Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing

Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.

