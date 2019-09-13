Edition:
Top 10 Democratic 2020 candidates face off in Houston

Former Vice President Joe Biden stands between Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren as they both raise their hands to answer a question at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris gives a thumbs down as she speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro pose before the start. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders listens to former Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang reacts. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden listens to Senator Elizabeth Warren speak as she points at him. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Cory Booker speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks as entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro listen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris smile at each other. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks with Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang takes the stage for the start of the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris pose before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris stand onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders joins former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren for the start. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Senator Bernie Sanders joins former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren onstage before the start. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke takes the stage. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
Former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Senator Elizabeth Warren as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Kamala Harris participate in the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
