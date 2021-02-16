Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 15, 2021. Russian space agency Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
People work to free a car stuck in the snow during record-breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, February 15.  REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A soldier looks at a banner attached to a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A surfer is seen at Saltburn-by-the-sea Beach on a sunny day in Saltburn-by-the-sea, Britain, February 15. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with the coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
General view of Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during her fourth-round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 15. The tournament continues without crowds after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Blind Palestinian woman Kefah Damra, who knits woollen products with her blind sister Hanan to make a living, works at their home in Kafr ad-Dik near Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 15. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Ali sarsour, an upholsterer, plays with his dog and cats as he wears one of his suits near his home in Amman, Jordan February 6. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Peter Behan practices golf at dusk on an embankment by aiming for a circle in the sand he has drawn on Poolbeg beach as golf links are closed under Government restrictions, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Dublin, Ireland February 15. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Apprentice zookeeper Hattie Sire takes the goats that are missing interaction from visitors for a walk around an empty ZSL London Zoo, as zookeepers continue to tend to thousands of animals whilst the zoo remains closed to the public, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, February 10. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Russia's Andrey Rublev reacts during his fourth-round match against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 15. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandbank close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, February 4. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, The Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), perform before the start of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Ital, February 14. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
People ice skate near windmills during a cold snap across the country in Kinderdijk, Netherlands February 14. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's Monobob during the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, February 14. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
The funeral procession with the casket of Argentina's Former President Carlos Saul Menem leaves the National Congress after a public viewing, in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 15. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth-round match against Italy's Fabio Fogniniat the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 15. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
People fish on the frozen Dnipro river in Kyiv, Ukraine February 15.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A stray dog stands in front of the Blue Mosque during a snowy day in Istanbul, Turkey, February 15. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Large streams of lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A tiger swims inside an enclosure at a zoo, after it reopened for the first time after the coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai, India, February, 15. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates with her medal on the podium after the Women’s Alpine Combined at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A military police officer stands by the packages of cocaine, seized during different police operations, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 15. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 16. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
