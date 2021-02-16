Top Photos of the Day

Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with the coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home...more

Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with the coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

