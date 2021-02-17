Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
A person walks in front of a fire during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A person walks in front of a fire during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
President Joe Biden is seen among members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
President Joe Biden is seen among members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home with his family in San Fiorano, Italy, February 9. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
People make their way in the Zappeion area during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
People make their way in the Zappeion area during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, February 16.   REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, February 16.   REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Zari Tadayon looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, in London, Britain, February 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Zari Tadayon looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, in London, Britain, February 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15.   Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15.   Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
A girl writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to the goddess of education Saraswati in the belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A girl writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to the goddess of education Saraswati in the belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Serena Williams wears a necklace reading 'Queen' during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Serena Williams wears a necklace reading 'Queen' during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A barricade preventing access to Bourbon St. is pictured amid stepped-up coronavirus protocols on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A barricade preventing access to Bourbon St. is pictured amid stepped-up coronavirus protocols on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man is treated at a hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A man is treated at a hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major, known as the "First Dogs", are seen on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major, known as the "First Dogs", are seen on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Devotees throw flower petals on an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the occasion of his birthday, celebrated as Magha Ganesh Jayanti, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India February 16. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Devotees throw flower petals on an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the occasion of his birthday, celebrated as Magha Ganesh Jayanti, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India February 16. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators march during a protest in the town of Kherrata, marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement there demanding political change, Algeria February 16. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Demonstrators march during a protest in the town of Kherrata, marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement there demanding political change, Algeria February 16. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People gather next to an ice sculpture made by locals in the beach in Saulkrasti, Latvia February 15. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
People gather next to an ice sculpture made by locals in the beach in Saulkrasti, Latvia February 15. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A worker cleans the seats in the stands at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, where India and England are scheduled to play their third test match, in Ahmedabad India, February 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A worker cleans the seats in the stands at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, where India and England are scheduled to play their third test match, in Ahmedabad India, February 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A dog stands next to thousands of dead sardines washed up on the shores of the Laraquete river, as local authorities say the fish could have died due to a lack of oxygen in the water, in Laraquete, Chile February 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A dog stands next to thousands of dead sardines washed up on the shores of the Laraquete river, as local authorities say the fish could have died due to a lack of oxygen in the water, in Laraquete, Chile February 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance that commemorated the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 17. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance that commemorated the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 17. KCNA via REUTERS
MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500.

View More

