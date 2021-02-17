Top Photos of the Day
A dog with blue fur is pictured inside a cage at a veterinary hospital where it was taken for examination, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia February 16, 2021. A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant...more
A person walks in front of a fire during a protest in support of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16. REUTERS/Nacho...more
President Joe Biden is seen among members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Bianca Toniolo, 3, smiles as she has a video call with her mother Chiara Zuddas, 32, who is self-isolating in a bedroom after having contact with someone with coronavirus, in this picture taken by Bianca's father who is also in quarantine at home...more
People make their way in the Zappeion area during heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus outbreak in France, February 16. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Zari Tadayon looks through a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, in London, Britain, February 15. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man walks to his friend's home in a neighbourhood without electricity as snow covers the BlackHawk neighborhood in Pflugerville, Texas, February 15. Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/USA Today Network via REUTERS
A girl writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to the goddess of education Saraswati in the belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 16. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Serena Williams wears a necklace reading 'Queen' during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A barricade preventing access to Bourbon St. is pictured amid stepped-up coronavirus protocols on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man is treated at a hospital after he was injured during a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in and near Erbil International Airport, in Erbil, Iraq February 16. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major, known as the "First Dogs", are seen on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, February 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Devotees throw flower petals on an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the occasion of his birthday, celebrated as Magha Ganesh Jayanti, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India February 16....more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. REUTERS/Stringer
Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators march during a protest in the town of Kherrata, marking two years since the start of a mass protest movement there demanding political change, Algeria February 16. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
People gather next to an ice sculpture made by locals in the beach in Saulkrasti, Latvia February 15. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A worker cleans the seats in the stands at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, where India and England are scheduled to play their third test match, in Ahmedabad India, February 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A dog stands next to thousands of dead sardines washed up on the shores of the Laraquete river, as local authorities say the fish could have died due to a lack of oxygen in the water, in Laraquete, Chile February 15. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance that commemorated the Day of the Shining Star, the birth anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea in this undated photo...more
