Top Photos of the Day

Patrick Youngblood, and his wife Marisol comfort their daughter Audrey while taking shelter at Gallery Furniture store, which opened its door and transformed into a warming station after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in Houston, Texas,...more
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17. REUTERS/Stringer
A combination picture shows the Trump Plaza Casino as it collapses after a controlled demolition in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paul Murungi, a journalist working with The New Vision newspaper is seen at their offices after he was injured following an attack by security officials, outside the United Nations Human Rights offices while on reporting duty, in Kampala, Uganda...more
A person holds a COVID-19 test kit at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as the country introduces a hotel quarantine programme due to the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain, February 17. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman receives ashes at a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service with measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus at Munholland United Methodist Church in Metairie, Louisiana, February 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17....more
Houthi soldiers march during a funeral procession for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Marib province, in Sanaa, Yemen February 17. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Serena Williams leaves the court after losing her semi-final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 18. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Residents set fire to the mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 17. REUTERS/ Kenni Katombe
Yannis Ieremias, 70, is assisted by physiotherapist Georgia Bahou to keep his balance while walking during a session at the Theseus Rehabilitation Centre in Athens, Greece, February 1. Ieremias, who spend more than 50 days in the intensive care unit...more
Art handlers pose with 'Ann in a Red Jumper' (L) and 'Portrait of Ann' (R) with 'Head of a Boy' (C) all painted by LS Lowry, as preparations take place at Christie's ahead of a livestream auction of Modern British Art on March 1, in London, Britain,...more
A photographer is inundated by dust from the Trump Plaza Casino that was demolished today by implosion in Atlantic City, New Jersey, February 17. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Laramie White, whose home was among the thousands in the city that were left without power after extremely cold weather moved through Texas earlier in the week, stays warm with her dogs in her truck in Corpus Christi, Texas, February 16. Courtney...more
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man looks on as snow falls in an alley of Jerusalem's Old City February 17. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A demonstrator holds a flag in front of a fire during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain, February 17. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The sculpture "Runners" by Greek sculptor Theodoros Papagiannis casts a shadow on the snow following heavy snowfall in Dionysos, Greece, February 17. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view shows the partially frozen Uchan-Su waterfall near Yalta, Crimea February 17. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts during the match with Levante in Valencia, Spain, February 17. REUTERS/Pablo Morano
A worker cleans the seats in the stands at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, where India and England are scheduled to play their third test match, in Ahmedabad India, February 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man walks past a monument to the so-called "Heavenly Hundred", the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests in 2014, during snowfall in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 18. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Camila Iachini, 8, performs with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the neighbourhood Petare, in Caracas, Venezuela February 17. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Police officers clash with demonstrators as supporters of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest against his arrest in Madrid, Spain, February 17. REUTERS/Susana Vera
