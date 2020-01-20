Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A koala licks rainwater off a road near Moree, New South Wales, Australia. Pamela Schramm/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
People participate in the Women's March in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a picture as he arrives to attend the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket engine self-destructs after jettisoning the Crew Dragon astronaut capsule during an in-flight abort test, a key milestone before flying humans in 2020 under NASA's commercial crew program, after lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Rimkus Jr

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Reid and Beckett Graeber wear cardboard pennies referencing Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren's two cent tax plan during her campaign stop at a Creative Visions, Des Moines NAACP and Urban Dreams block party in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A child eats at the border between Guatemala and Mexico as migrants travel to the U.S., in Tecun Uman, Guatemala. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders gives a fist bump to people in the audience at the end of a campaign town hall event in Exeter, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
The cast of "Parasite" accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a street during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Ben Garland (63) and Deebo Samuel (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers won 37-20. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Women wearing headbands attend a protest against a new citizenship law in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
An abandoned dog walks on a street blanketed with volcanic ash in Taal, Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A newborn chimpanzee baby puts its mother's toe in its mouth at the Sao Paulo Zoo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
Students wait in line to attend a class inside a bus in the city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A man dressed as Elvis Presley rides an electric scooter along the sidewalk of the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A man holds his daughter on the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action during his final jump at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
The word "Welcome" is engraved on the cement pathway of a destroyed farm house on Kangaroo Island, Australia.. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
