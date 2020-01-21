Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned on the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren laughs with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Democratic presidential candidates including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A Turkish military officer talks to a Turkish worker injured in an explosion in Afgoye town, before he boards a Turkish military cargo plane at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A large crowd gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Residents, who refuse to evacuate, queue for relief goods following Taal Volcano's eruption, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown defends at Boston's TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Chinese Wudang wushu group members perform a traditional Kung Fu show to celebrate the Chinese spring festival at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, wearing an ankle monitor, leaves her home to attend the start of her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A militia member brandishes a Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifle at the start of a rally by gun rights advocates and militia members near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Prince Harry talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
The word 'welcome' is engraved on the cement pathway of a destroyed farm house on Kangaroo Island, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
