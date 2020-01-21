Top Photos of the Day
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned on the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren laughs with fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidates including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in...more
A Turkish military officer talks to a Turkish worker injured in an explosion in Afgoye town, before he boards a Turkish military cargo plane at the Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Soldiers take part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
A large crowd gathers on a Gun Lobby Day in front of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Residents, who refuse to evacuate, queue for relief goods following Taal Volcano's eruption, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown defends at Boston's TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Chinese Wudang wushu group members perform a traditional Kung Fu show to celebrate the Chinese spring festival at the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, wearing an ankle monitor, leaves her home to attend the start of her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A security personnel wearing a mask stands guard outside the security check at the Beijing West Railway Station, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation by designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A militia member brandishes a Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifle at the start of a rally by gun rights advocates and militia members near Virginia's Capitol, in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Prince Harry talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
The word 'welcome' is engraved on the cement pathway of a destroyed farm house on Kangaroo Island, Australia. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Designer Olivier Rousteing presents his Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection show for Balmain during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Davos
Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally
Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans mark MLK Day as Democrats locked in a tight race for their party's presidential nomination seek the support of black voters in South Carolina.
Haute couture week in Paris
Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Paris Men's Fashion Week
Highlights from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.
Week in sports
Our top sports images from the past week.
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
SAG Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.