Top Photos of the Day

People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS/Jason Lee

