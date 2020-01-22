Top Photos of the Day
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to the subway in Beijing, China. The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk...more
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool
Members of the security forces hold their shields as migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., wake up near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman is pictured during the storm 'Gloria' on Maresme coast in Badalona, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
A picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, is hanged at a display of symbolic empty coffins of American and Israeli soldiers during an exhibition...more
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to FIFA President Gianni Infantino speak during a dinner with global CEOs during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamal Cain dunks the ball during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Riot police sprays water at a demonstrator during a protest against the government of Colombia's President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Riot police in action during a protest against the government of Colombia's President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden enters his campaign event in Fort Dodge, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mourners carry a coffin of an Iraqi activist female protester, who was killed by an unknown gunmen at anti-government protests, during a funeral in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A husky is tethered before a training run for this weekend's annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned on the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI
Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Torres
