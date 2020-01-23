Top Photos of the Day
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during his match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, waits to address the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police block a road following a shooting in Seattle, Washington. JESSICA SCHREINDL/via REUTERS
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
French President Emmanuel Macron looks up as he visits the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, is hanged at a display of symbolic empty coffins of American and Israeli soldiers during an exhibition...more
Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko during the Men's Short at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. Program REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
