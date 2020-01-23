Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 23, 2020 | 10:05am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 27
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 27
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo

A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo
Close
3 / 27
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
4 / 27
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
5 / 27
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
6 / 27
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 27
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 27
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
9 / 27
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during his match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during his match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during his match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 27
Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Harvey Weinstein departs his sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 27
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 27
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 27
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 27
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, waits to address the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, waits to address the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, waits to address the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 27
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to a girl during a visit to Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum, in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Pool
Close
16 / 27
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 27
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 27
Police block a road following a shooting in Seattle, Washington. JESSICA SCHREINDL/via REUTERS

Police block a road following a shooting in Seattle, Washington. JESSICA SCHREINDL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Police block a road following a shooting in Seattle, Washington. JESSICA SCHREINDL/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 27
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 27
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 27
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
Close
22 / 27
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of U.S. President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
23 / 27
French President Emmanuel Macron looks up as he visits the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

French President Emmanuel Macron looks up as he visits the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron looks up as he visits the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 27
A picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, is hanged at a display of symbolic empty coffins of American and Israeli soldiers during an exhibition called 'American soldiers cemetery' at the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, is hanged at a display of symbolic empty coffins of American and Israeli soldiers during an exhibition...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, is hanged at a display of symbolic empty coffins of American and Israeli soldiers during an exhibition called 'American soldiers cemetery' at the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Close
25 / 27
Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko during the Men's Short at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. Program REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko during the Men's Short at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. Program REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko during the Men's Short at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Graz, Austria. Program REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
26 / 27
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 22 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 20 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show

Jean Paul Gaultier's final fashion show

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier bade farewell to the catwalk with irreverent humor and outlandish creations in his last runway show after 50 years in the business.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Australia's charred landscape

Australia's charred landscape

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with more than 540 cases confirmed, leading the city at the centre of the outbreak to close transportation networks and urge citizens not to leave as fears rose of the contagion spreading.

Lunar New Year travel rush

Lunar New Year travel rush

Millions of people in Asia embark on travel for Lunar New Year holidays, amid fears of a new flu-like coronavirus.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

A public campaign is on to save several malnourished lions languishing at Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast