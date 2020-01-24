Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 24, 2020 | 8:00am EST

Top Photos Of The Day

Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 24
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives after a lunch break to watch the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein at New York Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Ellen Barkin arrives after a lunch break to watch the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein at New York Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives after a lunch break to watch the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein at New York Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 24
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 24
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division wait in the hold of a C-17 transport plane near the end of a long flight to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, in the air near Tolemaida Air Base, Colombia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division wait in the hold of a C-17 transport plane near the end of a long flight to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, in the air near Tolemaida Air Base, Colombia. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division wait in the hold of a C-17 transport plane near the end of a long flight to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, in the air near Tolemaida Air Base, Colombia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
4 / 24
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during the match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during the match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during the match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 24
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water from the Bagmati River, which is considered by them to be holy, during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water from the Bagmati River, which is considered by them to be holy, during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water from the Bagmati River, which is considered by them to be holy, during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
6 / 24
The shadow of a migrant, part of a group that comes mainly from Central America and is travelling with a caravan, is seen on a flag as he walks on a road, in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

The shadow of a migrant, part of a group that comes mainly from Central America and is travelling with a caravan, is seen on a flag as he walks on a road, in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
The shadow of a migrant, part of a group that comes mainly from Central America and is travelling with a caravan, is seen on a flag as he walks on a road, in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 24
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
8 / 24
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 24
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo

A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo
Close
10 / 24
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
11 / 24
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 24
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 24
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
16 / 24
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 24
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 24
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 24
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 24
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 24
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
22 / 24
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
Close
23 / 24
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 23 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 22 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 21 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 20 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Canadian island abuzz over Harry and Meghan's arrival

Canadian island abuzz over Harry and Meghan's arrival

Images from around the royally named Victoria, British Columbia, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie have settled, for now, into a seaside home.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

China put millions of people on lock down at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Migrants enter Mexico under watch of security forces

Migrants enter Mexico under watch of security forces

Hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico early on Thursday, testing the Mexican government's resolve to stem the movement of people north under pressure from the United States.

World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

World leaders mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

World leaders voiced alarm at resurgent anti-Semitism as they gathered at Israel's national Holocaust Memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Lunar New Year travel rush

Lunar New Year travel rush

Millions of people in Asia embark on travel for Lunar New Year holidays, amid fears of a new flu-like coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast