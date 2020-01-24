Top Photos Of The Day
Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of the security forces approach them, near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives after a lunch break to watch the case of film producer Harvey Weinstein at New York Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People line up outside a drugstore to buy masks in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division wait in the hold of a C-17 transport plane near the end of a long flight to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, in the air near Tolemaida Air Base, Colombia. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during the match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water from the Bagmati River, which is considered by them to be holy, during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The shadow of a migrant, part of a group that comes mainly from Central America and is travelling with a caravan, is seen on a flag as he walks on a road, in the outskirts of Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Staff members check body temperatures of the passengers arriving from the train from Wuhan to Hangzhou, at Hangzhou Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Zhejiang province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia. REUTERS/Angie Teo
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a brief recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Honduran migrants gesture after arriving on a bus with people of a caravan after being deported from Mexico, in Corinto, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial center in Jerusalem. Heidi Levine/Pool via REUTERS
A view of Des Moines Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A malnourished lion walks inside its cage at the Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A veteran looks out a window before the start of a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the VFW Post 7920 in Osage, Iowa. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Passengers wearing masks are seen at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Model Winnie Harlow presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A bird sits on a frozen river during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A child wears mask to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus at the Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
