Top Photos of the Day
The streets in L.A. are lit up with images of NBA star Kobe Bryant as fans pay their respects outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk outside the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French firefighters face off with riot police as they protest against their working conditions in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the 'death wall' at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International...more
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at a construction site where a new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Renee Zellweger attends the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A New York City subway sign that has has been changed to read 'Kobe Bryant Park' is pictured in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mimi Haleyi, former production assistant, arrives to testify against Harvey Weinstein at the Criminal Court during Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Stringer
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, sings the Venezuelan national anthem during a rally with Venezuelans living in Canada in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Participants, including Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, visit the Monument to the Victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau during a ceremony, marking the 75th...more
An Iraqi demonstrator walks past burning tires as they block a road during the ongoing anti-government protest in Nassiriya, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Dhahi
A recently born rare eastern black rhino male calf is seen at Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo in Begelly, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Artwork painted on a rock is seen inside Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Displaced Syrian children from northwest Syria ride in the back of a truck with belongings in Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Sheriffs and officials investigate the helicopter crash site of NBA star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he listens to students solving math questions during his visit to the Department of Mathematics at King's Maths School, part of King's College London University, in central London. Daniel...more
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova throws her racquet to the floor during her quarter final match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Demonstrators face members of security forces outside the regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A molotov cocktail is held by an Iraqi demonstrator during ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
A Jewish shepherd wears a prayer shawl as he stands in the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Yericho in the Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A balloon floats in the air during a joint trip as part of 19th Alpine Ballooning 2020 in the mountains near Kossen, Austria. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
A protestor holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier during a protest against the political elite in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A worker wears a mask at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his fourth round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
