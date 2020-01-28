Top Photos of the Day

Participants, including Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, visit the Monument to the Victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau during a ceremony, marking the 75th...more

Participants, including Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, visit the Monument to the Victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau during a ceremony, marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and the International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. Adrianna Bochenek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

