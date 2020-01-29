Top Photos of the Day

Maya Kachina (82) and Lev Kitayev (86) perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the...more

Maya Kachina (82) and Lev Kitayev (86) perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most mature dancing couple in Russia performing several times a week. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

