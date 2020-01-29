Edition:
Wed Jan 29, 2020

Top Photos of the Day

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A village committee member wearing face mask and vest, stops a car for checking as he guards at the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Maya Kachina (82) and Lev Kitayev (86) perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most mature dancing couple in Russia performing several times a week. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Baldwin at the premiere for the documentary television series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova throws her racquet to the floor during her match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a lion previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen . REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Supporters listen to remarks by President Donald Trump as they gather outside a Trump campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
President Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A hole is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba al-Badri district, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team arrive at the Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Medical staff wear protective gear at a new section specialized in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Burundian worker from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission extracts a body of an unidentified person from a mass grave in the Bukirasazi hill in Karusi Province, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters after opening arguments concluded in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Artwork painted on a rock is seen inside Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Palestinians protest as smoke rises from burning tires ahead of the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of his long-delayed Mideast peace plan, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
