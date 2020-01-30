Top Photos Of the Day
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A village committee member wearing a face mask and vest stops a car as he guards the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of...more
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office while attempting to meet with senators and attempting to attend the impeachment...more
Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan,...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match at the Australian Open. Djokovic once again beat great rival Federer at a Grand Slam to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth...more
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fire at a building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A guest looks at their corn cob-themed tie signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Tarale Wulff, witness in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein returns to court following a break in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/via REUTERS
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a big cat previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. INSTAGRAM/EMILIA via REUTERS
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto...more
Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most...more
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Bieber at the premiere for the documentary television series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A hole is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba al-Badri district, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A Burundian worker from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission extracts a body of an unidentified person from a mass grave in the Bukirasazi hill in Karusi Province, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Classic Super Bowl moments
Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally
New Jersey supporters of President Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen - with a tailgate party.
Postcards from Iowa
Scenes from Iowa ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic primaries.