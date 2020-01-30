Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2020 | 7:30am EST

Top Photos Of the Day

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 26
A village committee member wearing a face mask and vest stops a car as he guards the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A village committee member wearing a face mask and vest stops a car as he guards the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A village committee member wearing a face mask and vest stops a car as he guards the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 26
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Close
3 / 26
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office while attempting to meet with senators and attempting to attend the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office while attempting to meet with senators and attempting to attend the impeachment...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office while attempting to meet with senators and attempting to attend the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 26
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match at the Australian Open. Djokovic once again beat great rival Federer at a Grand Slam to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match at the Australian Open. Djokovic once again beat great rival Federer at a Grand Slam to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match at the Australian Open. Djokovic once again beat great rival Federer at a Grand Slam to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 26
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fire at a building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fire at a building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel investigate the scene of a fire at a building on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Close
7 / 26
A guest looks at their corn cob-themed tie signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A guest looks at their corn cob-themed tie signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A guest looks at their corn cob-themed tie signed by U.S. President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 26
Tarale Wulff, witness in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein returns to court following a break in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tarale Wulff, witness in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein returns to court following a break in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Tarale Wulff, witness in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein returns to court following a break in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 26
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
10 / 26
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/via REUTERS

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 26
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a big cat previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a big cat previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a big cat previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
12 / 26
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 26
An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS

An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 26
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Palestinian students take part in a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 26
An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. INSTAGRAM/EMILIA via REUTERS

An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. INSTAGRAM/EMILIA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. INSTAGRAM/EMILIA via REUTERS
Close
16 / 26
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Front-line protesters Wing, 18, and Tony, 18, pose for a portrait in Hong Kong. The two began dating after attending many protests together. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 26
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. president Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
18 / 26
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto...more

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wearing a mask and protective suit speaks to medical workers as he visits the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
19 / 26
Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most mature dancing couple in Russia, performing several times a week. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most mature dancing couple in Russia, performing several times a week. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
20 / 26
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 26
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Bieber at the premiere for the documentary television series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Bieber at the premiere for the documentary television series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Singer Justin Bieber kisses the hand of his wife Hailey Bieber at the premiere for the documentary television series 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 26
A hole is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba al-Badri district, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A hole is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba al-Badri district, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A hole is seen after a shell fell on a residential area in Hadba al-Badri district, in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
23 / 26
A Burundian worker from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission extracts a body of an unidentified person from a mass grave in the Bukirasazi hill in Karusi Province, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

A Burundian worker from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission extracts a body of an unidentified person from a mass grave in the Bukirasazi hill in Karusi Province, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Burundian worker from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission extracts a body of an unidentified person from a mass grave in the Bukirasazi hill in Karusi Province, Burundi. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Close
24 / 26
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
25 / 26
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Mideast peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 29 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 28 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 27 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally

Trump supporters tailgate at Jersey Shore rally

New Jersey supporters of President Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen - with a tailgate party.

Postcards from Iowa

Postcards from Iowa

Scenes from Iowa ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic primaries.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast