Top Photos of the Day

Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most...more

Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. When Kachina and Kitayev met on the dance floor in a park in the Russian capital over 20 years ago, neither of them was a professional dancer. Now they are the most mature dancing couple in Russia, performing several times a week. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Close