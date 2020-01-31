Top Photos of the Day

Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political...more

Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, only to be turned away at the Capitol. No electronics are allowed in the Senate visitors' gallery, and Parnas has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location as he awaits trial on federal campaign finance charges. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close