Top Photos of the Day
A tiny 'fingertip-sized' pygmy chameleon is seen at Britain's Chester Zoo. Chester Zoo via REUTERS
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India. The gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at the...more
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Passengers are seen onboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship, carrying around 6,000 passengers, as it sits docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia following a health alert due a possible link to coronavirus, in Civitavecchia, Italy. ...more
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime talent show press conference in Miami. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander exits the Trump impeachment trial in Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden buys ice cream at a fast food restaurant in Pella, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-Brexit supporter smiles as he poses on Parliament Square, on Brexit day, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The waxing crescent moon sets behind the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul in the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A passenger looks through a window of a public bus in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man arriving from Hubei province approaches a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Palestinian demonstrator argues with Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
An image shows the Sun's surface at the highest resolution ever taken, shot by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST), the world's largest solar telescope, on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Inside visible cell-like structures, each around the size...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match at the Australian Open. Djokovic once again beat great rival Federer at a Grand Slam to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth...more
Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political...more
Environmental activists stage a mock 'die in' as they protest outside the venue hosting the Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A village committee member wearing a face mask and vest stops a car as he guards the entrance of a community to prevent outsiders from entering, as China is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Tianjiaying village, on the outskirts of...more
Tarale Wulff, witness in the trial of film producer Harvey Weinstein, returns to court following a break in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/via REUTERS
A coach uses a stick to provoke a lioness from the pride of Frans, a big cat previously owned by Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, at the Sanaa Zoo, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An investigator works at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in a screen grab taken in Calabasas, California. NTSB/via REUTERS
An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. INSTAGRAM/EMILIA via REUTERS
