Top Photos of the Day

An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, center of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia. Antara Foto/via REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning his match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Leading Actor for Joker at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Firefighters spray water on a smouldering tree left in the wake of a bushfire near Bumbalong, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashard Fenton and Armani Watts celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an...more
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LIV. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs after a church service at St Peter & St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Police forensics officers are seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action with San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams during the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protestor holds a U.S. flag during a demonstration against the construction of a shelter for migrant children on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
