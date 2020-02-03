Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren does a 'pinkie promise' with a group of girls before a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, center of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, center of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, center of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Indonesia. Antara Foto/via REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning his match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning his match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning his match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS

Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Leading Actor for Joker at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Leading Actor for Joker at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Leading Actor for Joker at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Firefighters spray water on a smouldering tree left in the wake of a bushfire near Bumbalong, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Firefighters spray water on a smouldering tree left in the wake of a bushfire near Bumbalong, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Firefighters spray water on a smouldering tree left in the wake of a bushfire near Bumbalong, New South Wales, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashard Fenton and Armani Watts celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashard Fenton and Armani Watts celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashard Fenton and Armani Watts celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LIV. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LIV. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LIV. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Visitors wearing surgical masks attend the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, which will host volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs after a church service at St Peter & St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs after a church service at St Peter & St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth departs after a church service at St Peter & St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Police forensics officers are seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Police forensics officers are seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Police forensics officers are seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action with San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams during the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action with San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams during the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action with San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams during the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg holds a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protestor holds a U.S. flag during a demonstration against the construction of a shelter for migrant children on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A protestor holds a U.S. flag during a demonstration against the construction of a shelter for migrant children on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A protestor holds a U.S. flag during a demonstration against the construction of a shelter for migrant children on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the start of Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Emma Patty runs with a sign supporting Elizabeth Warren before a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
