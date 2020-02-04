Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Visitors look at jellyfish swimming in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Passengers wear face masks in a Hong Kong bound MTR train at Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Attendees sit in a gymnasium during a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
An Israeli border policeman is on fire as he is hit with a molotov cocktail thrown by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against President Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Andrew Relmer (L) and Joshua Werges (R) count votes during the Republican caucus at Thoma Dairy Bar Cafe in Garnavillo, Iowa. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Joe Biden is accompanied by his wife Dr. Jill Biden as he addresses supporters at a rally at the Drake University Olmsted Center in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein watches as witness Jessica Mann is questioned by Donna Rotunno in front of Judge James Burke during Weinstein's sexual assault trial at New York Criminal Court in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
People shop for politics-themed shirts and other items at the store Raygun on the day of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at a rally at the Drake University Olmsted Center in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Refugees and migrants confront riot police during a demonstration outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot draws an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Joe Biden carries pizza for volunteers as he visits a campaign office in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor attends a canvass launch on Caucus Day in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A view of the burst tire of a Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada, as it makes an emergency landing at Madrid's Barajas Airport, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A man holds a sign criticizing billionaires in the presidential race during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg at the Dollarhide Community Center in Compton, California. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Bernie Sanders hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
South Korean young men wear masks to protect against the new coronavirus as they take part in a conscription examination for the national service in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Pete Buttigieg hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
The shoe of Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein with a tribute to Kobe Bryant's daughter GiGi, worn in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and his his wife Svetlana Parnas leave the Manhattan Federal Court in New York. REUTERS/ Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A precinct captain for Elizabeth Warren counts a show of hands in her corner as voters participate at the 2020 Democratic caucus in Kellogg, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy of Chinese characters on a pavement as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Witness Jessica Mann leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A woman holds a baby as Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor attends a canvass launch on Caucus Day in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A wild crocodile with a tire wrapped around its neck is seen in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
