Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2020 | 7:00am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess after ten people were tested positive for coronavirus, at a maritime police base in Yokohama, south of Tokyo,. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess after ten people were tested positive for coronavirus, at a maritime police base in Yokohama, south of Tokyo,. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rioting Universidad de Chile soccer fans light a fire during a match in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Rioting Universidad de Chile soccer fans light a fire during a match in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Julie Stewart, a Precinct Chair from Waukee, talks on the phone in attempts to figure out where to take paperwork outside the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters while the wait continues for the final vote tallies of the 2020 Democratic Presidential Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Julie Stewart, a Precinct Chair from Waukee, talks on the phone in attempts to figure out where to take paperwork outside the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters while the wait continues for the final vote tallies of the 2020 Democratic Presidential Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
President Donald Trump turns away as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reaches out to shake his hand as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
President Donald Trump turns away as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reaches out to shake his hand as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/POOL
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital in Kakamega, Kenya. REUTERS/James Keyi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital in Kakamega, Kenya. REUTERS/James Keyi
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters after a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to reporters after a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Trash and signs lay in a banquet hall the day following 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar's Iowa Caucus Rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Trash and signs lay in a banquet hall the day following 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar's Iowa Caucus Rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
A nurse attends to a baby inside an incubator at a local government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A nurse attends to a baby inside an incubator at a local government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and David Attenborough speak with school children during a conference about the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, at the Science Museum in London. Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and David Attenborough speak with school children during a conference about the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, at the Science Museum in London. Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via REUTERS
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man wears a protective face mask with a character design inside a jeepney, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A man wears a protective face mask with a character design inside a jeepney, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Opposition supporters celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Opposition supporters celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders gives a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders gives a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rep. Jackie Speier leads an HR3 chant during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Rep. Jackie Speier leads an HR3 chant during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A Thai Royal Guard wears a mask while he stands inside the Royal Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
A Thai Royal Guard wears a mask while he stands inside the Royal Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up U.S. President Donald Trump's speech following his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up U.S. President Donald Trump's speech following his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
