Top Photos of the Day
Police officers inspect the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, that overran the runway during landing and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a U.S. Capitol elevator to the U.S. Senate floor to cast a guilty vote during the final votes in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Passengers look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A Thai Royal Guard wears a mask while he stands inside the Royal Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Turkish soldiers and locals try to rescue people trapped under avalanche in Bahcesaray in Van province, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Donald Graham, 68, poses with a lithograph by Eugene von Guerard of the Buchan and Snowy Rivers, which Graham saved from a bushfire as he took shelter in his bunker with his wife Bron, as their home was destroyed by bushfires in Buchan, Victoria,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to gathered news media with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An evacuee is seen walking in the Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre, where evacuees who arrived from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are quarantined, on Christmas Island, Australia. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright/via...more
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln walks into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during a rally calling for the removal of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is seen as supporters wave signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A robot maestro leads an orchestra at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy in Sharjah, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital in Kakamega, Kenya. REUTERS/James Keyi
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor speaks during s campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A nurse attends to a baby inside an incubator at a local government hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Ambulance workers in protective gears drive an ambulance which is believed to be carrying a person who was transferred from cruise ship Diamond Princess after ten people were tested positive for coronavirus, at a maritime police base in Yokohama,...more
Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man wears a protective face mask with a character design inside a jeepney, following two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
