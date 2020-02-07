Top Photos of the Day
President Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Palestinian reacts next to a fire during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A passenger wearing a face mask stretches in his cabin on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim...more
Flowers and candles surround the star of actor Kirk Douglas at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Specialists help NASA astronaut Christina Koch shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS
The Moon sets behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Couples wearing masks for protection from the new coronavirus, attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Police officers inspect the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-86J plane, that overran the runway during landing and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a U.S. Capitol elevator to the U.S. Senate floor to cast a guilty vote during the final votes in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An orphaned kangaroo joey that was rescued during the bushfire season, stands inside the living room of partners Gary Wilson and Julie Willis's home, both of whom are animal carers, in the community of Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia....more
Iraqi demonstrators burn tires to block a road during ongoing anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A woman holds a chihuahua named April Moon at the 17th annual New York Pet Fashion Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reacts as Naomi Greenfield carries a balloon figure of Warren at a GOTV campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An emergency personnel works after a high speed train travelling from Milan to Bologna derailed killing at least two people near Lodi, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Passengers look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Thai Royal Guard wears a mask while he stands inside the Royal Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border as they protest to demand a passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Ryzhik the cat, who lost all four paws and got 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
An evacuee is seen walking in the Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre, where evacuees who arrived from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are quarantined, on Christmas Island, Australia. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright/via...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is seen as supporters wave signs as he speaks at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station while the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A robot maestro leads an orchestra at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy in Sharjah, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital in Kakamega, Kenya. REUTERS/James Keyi
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor speaks during s campaign event in Laconia, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Sri Lanka's military march with national flags during the 72nd independence day ceremony, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media asking for his reaction to the Iowa caucuses after a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A volunteer in protective suits controls a drone to spray disinfectants at Zhengwan village, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless
Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the homeless.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.
Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission
American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan after 328 days on the International Space Station, a record for the longest stay in space by a woman.
Iconic Oscars looks over the years
Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months.
Under coronavirus quarantine
People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.